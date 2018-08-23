LifeWay Global & B&H Español named Spanish Publisher of the Year

LifeWay Global and its trade publishing division B&H Español were named Publisher of the Year at the Spanish Evangelical Publishers Association’s (SEPA) awards banquet Aug. 8 in Miami.



The LifeWay Global and B&H Español team celebrates being named Publisher of the Year by the Spanish Evangelical Publishers Association (SEPA) on Aug. 8, 2018, in Miami, Fla.

LifeWay also received eight additional awards for bestselling books and sales milestones at the SEPA banquet, which took place at Expolit, the largest annual Christian Spanish literature and music convention in the world.



The SEPA Awards, presented annually during Expolit, recognize quality and excellence in the publication, sale and marketing of Christian literature in Spanish.



This is the third time LifeWay has been named Publisher of the Year.



“It has been an exciting year to see what we at B&H and LifeWay can do to serve God’s people through trustworthy resources,” said Craig Featherstone, publisher and director of LifeWay Global. “We are so thankful for our amazing partners in ministry we have at SEPA and Expolit. We look forward to continuing to provide Spanish speakers with Bibles and Christian resources that will transform lives and equip and strengthen the church.”



Also during Expolit, LifeWay Global announced the launch of its “Programa de Biblias de Referencia” (Bible Reference Program) to key distributors from Latin America. Featherstone said the distributors responded with enthusiasm about the program’s ability to point toward an “ideal Bible for the end consumer.”



LifeWay hosted its second annual “Conferencia Crece” (Grow Conference) in conjunction with Coalición por el evangelio (The Gospel Coalition in Spanish), which drew more than 300 pastors and leaders. Crece, an all-day event during Expolit, provided attendees with eight hours of training on the theme “a church that prospers.” Speakers included Miguel Nuñez, Justin Burkholder and Otto Sanchez.



Awards won by LifeWay/B&H Español were:



General award categories:



Editorial del año / Publisher of the Year: B&H Español

Mejor portada y diseño interior de Biblia / Best cover and interior design ofa Bible: Biblia de Estudio para Mujeres

Mejor presencia en las redes sociales / Best social media presence: B&H Español



Bestselling book awards:



Liderazgo / Leadership: Delante de Dios y de parte de Dios by Sugel Michelén

Libro Vida cristiana / Christian living: Textos fuera de contexto by Jairo E. Namnún y Steven Morales

Libro de regalo / Gift: El plan de batalla para la oración

Biblia / Bible: Letra Súper Gigante con referencias RVR 1960



Sales milestones: Gallery of Honor



Diamond (more than 1 million sold): Nuevo Testamento Hay vida en Jesús

Platinum (more than 500,000 sold): Biblia del pescador



