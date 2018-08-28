LifeWay’s Rainer to retire

Thom Rainer, president of LifeWay Christian Resources, told the organization’s board of trustees Aug. 27 that he is retiring. Rainer, 63, plans to step down whenever a replacement is named or after one year, according to a LifeWay announcement published late Monday evening.



“It is time to pass the baton of leadership to a new generation,” Rainer said. “The next president will lead an organization poised for a great future. Though it will come with challenges, I have never been more excited about the future of LifeWay.”



He thanked LifeWay employees and gave four reasons for the transition in a blog post:



- “LifeWay is poised for a great future with a new leader;”



- “I have been tempted to hang on. I must avoid that temptation;”



- “I want to maximize my time with family in this next phase of life;”



- “God willing, I strongly desire to dedicate this next phase of life to making a contribution to the revitalization of churches across the world.”