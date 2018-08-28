LifeWay’s Rainer to retire

Thom Rainer, president of LifeWay Christian Resources, told the organization’s board of trustees Aug. 27 that he is retiring. Rainer, 63, plans to step down whenever a replacement is named or after one year, according to a LifeWay announcement published late Monday evening.
“It is time to pass the baton of leadership to a new generation,” Rainer said. “The next president will lead an organization poised for a great future. Though it will come with challenges, I have never been more excited about the future of LifeWay.”
He thanked LifeWay employees and gave four reasons for the transition in a blog post:
- “LifeWay is poised for a great future with a new leader;”
- “I have been tempted to hang on. I must avoid that temptation;”
- “I want to maximize my time with family in this next phase of life;”
- “God willing, I strongly desire to dedicate this next phase of life to making a contribution to the revitalization of churches across the world.”
LifeWay’s trustee chair Jimmy Scroggins said, “We are deeply grateful for the work Dr. Rainer and his staff have accomplished the past 13 years to support churches in their mission of making disciples and providing biblical solutions for life.
“Dr. Rainer has strategically led through times of economic uncertainty, the digital revolution, changing church practices, and tumultuous shifts in culture. His foresight and ability to lead change has well prepared LifeWay for the future as the organization continues to impact and influence the world with the gospel of Jesus Christ.”
Rainer became the ninth president of the organization in 2006.
