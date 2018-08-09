New Billy Graham tributes launched

On Aug. 20, the permanent Sirius XM channel dedicated exclusively to messages from “America’s Pastor,” who preached over the decades in hundreds of venues around the globe, will launch.



BGEA photo

Billy Graham and Cliff Barrows recording The Hour of Decision for the radio in 1959.

The Billy Graham Channel began a series of limited runs last November, beginning with Graham’s 99th birthday, and included a temporary tribute channel in conjunction with his passing earlier this year.



Since his death, ministry supporters and Sirius XM subscribers have steadily contacted his ministry, the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA), as well as the broadcast company, to petition for more inspiring messages from the world-renowned evangelist.



Soon, subscribers from around the world will have access to these messages 24 hours a day by tuning into Channel 460 or listening online.



New exhibit at Museum of the Bible



Meanwhile, Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C., opened an exhibit on Aug. 5 to honor the late evangelist and give visitors a glimpse of his impact on the world.



“Pilgrim Preacher: Billy Graham, and the Challenges of the Modern World” will be on display for museum visitors through Jan. 29, 2019.



With the support of BGEA, Museum of the Bible is presenting rare video footage, photographs and artifacts to help tell the story of how Graham became a leading evangelical presence in the world.



The exhibit will show a more personal side of Graham. According to the museum’s website, the special exhibit aims to “reveal his complexities as a human being rather than a cultural icon.”



(EDITOR’S NOTE – Joy Allmond is managing editor of Facts & Trends, factsandtrends.net, of LifeWay Christian Resources. Reprinted from Baptist Press, baptistpress.com, news service of the Southern Baptist Convention.)