Beth Moore simulcast to emphasize mentoring

Five years ago, Karen Francka never would’ve believed where she’d be today. A vibrant Christian life seemed out of reach for her, as she reeled from grief after losing her best friend to cancer.



Beth Moore

“I felt very lonely, like I had no purpose,” said Francka, a member of First Baptist Church of Bolivar, Mo. “I thought I was done. Then this woman gave me a ticket to the Beth Moore simulcast.”



Since accepting her friend’s invitation to a Living Proof Live Simulcast in 2014, Francka became a Christian and has been going on international mission trips, teaching Sunday school, volunteering for Vacation Bible School, and serving in women’s ministry.



“What a life-changing day,” Francka said. “He’s taught me to love. He’s taught me to trust. He’s given me kindness. He’s restored so many things in my life.”



On Sept. 28, LifeWay’s Living Proof Simulcast event with Beth Moore will continue the work of reaching women like Francka all over the globe with a custom, gospel-centered message.



The event will be broadcast live from First Baptist Church Woodstock, Ga., with a message from Moore and Travis Cottrell leading worship. It will mark the 16th Living Proof Simulcast since its inception in 2003.



The theme of this year’s Living Proof Simulcast is “Strong Sisters,” based on Proverbs 31:25, which reads, “Strength and honor are her clothing, and she can laugh at the time to come.”



Moore will teach on what it looks like to be secure in Christ in order to teach the next generation how to be dressed with strength and dignity. There will also be a special emphasis on mentoring.



“Beth has always had a passion to reach younger women,” said Darilynn Keith, digital event coordinator for LifeWay. “And bringing up the next generation has become especially important to her during this season of her life and ministry.”



There are different levels of simulcast registrations – ones for large churches, small churches, small groups and individuals. The only requirement is an internet connection, a computer and a space to host a simulcast. From church worship centers to private homes, anyone can access the live event.



Church and small group registrations will include technical and planning support, along with promotional tools like videos, customizable signage and printable decorations.



Registrants will also have access to an exclusive Facebook group for idea swapping or encouragement and will have the capability to replay the simulcast for up to 30 days after the event.



Spanish channels, American Sign Language and open captioning are provided at no additional cost.



Churches, small groups and individuals can register on LifeWay Christian Resources’ simulcast event page.



