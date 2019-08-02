IMB notes increase in missionary candidates, plans to send more

The International Mission Board (IMB) cited sharp increases in the number of missionary candidates it has received since last fall, and due to the organization’s strong financial position, leaders are preparing to rally even more Southern Baptists to do mission work through the IMB.



IMB photo by Chris Carter

International Mission Board (IMB) President Paul Chitwood and missionary leader Charles Clark pray for a Venezuelan woman halfway across the Simon Bolivar International Bridge between Colombia and Venezuela as people pass by carrying food. The woman had crossed into Colombia to buy basic necessities that are no longer available in Venezuela.