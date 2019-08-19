LifeWay wins Spanish publishing awards, preps for growth in Hispanic market

LifeWay Global and its B&H Publishing Español division snagged a dozen awards – more than any other publisher – at the Spanish Evangelical Publishers Association’s (SEPA) awards banquet Aug. 7.
The annual event recognizes the highest quality and excellence in the publication, sale and marketing of Spanish Christian literature.
“This is about more than just publishing. It’s equipping the saints for every good work,” said Craig Featherstone, director of LifeWay Global, citing Ephesians 4:12.
Giancarlo Montemayor
LifeWay Global photo
LifeWay employees and authors showcase the 12 SEPA awards B&H Publishing Español won this year. Pictured left to right are William Castano, Jairo Namnun (author), Gladys Nava, Craig Featherstone, Chelsea Collins, Luis Pabon (author), Giancarlo Montemayor, Estuardo Aroche, Nathan Bonilla, Rolando Gonzalez and Cesar Custodio.
Giancarlo Montemayor, manager of Spanish editorial at LifeWay Christian Resources, agreed the award recognition is a sign of greater ministry impact.
“We’re thrilled to take part in putting Bible-saturated content into the hands of Christians and non-Christians all around the world.” Montemayor said. “Part of the story these awards tell is that we’re indeed achieving this goal.”
The top SEPA award for “Best Original Book in Spanish” went to LifeWay Global and B&H Español for Siervos Para Su Gloria
[Servants for His Glory
] by Miguel Núñez. Other awards LifeWay received were:
- Best Book Cover – Light In the Darkness
by Patricia Namnún
- Best Bible Cover and Interior – RVR 1960 Large Print Note-Taking Bible
Best Video – NVI Reader’s Bible
Best Bible Study – Experiencing God
by Henry T. Blackaby
- Best Gift Book – Battle Plan for Prayer
Best Specialty Bible – RVR 1960 Fisher of Men Bible
LifeWay Global was also recognized for the following Milestone Honors for exceptional sales achievements.
Silver (more than 100,000 units sold)
- Pershitta Bible
- Holman Bible Dictionary
Gold (more than 250,000 units sold)
- RVR 1960 Rainbow Bible
- The Love Dare
by Stephen and Alex Kendrick
Platinum (more than 500,000 units sold)
- RVR 1960 Gift and Award Bible
At the LifeWay Annual Luncheon, which took place a day after the SEPA awards, Featherstone’s team was also able to surprise LifeWay retiree Jim Cook
by honoring him on the floor of the event. Cook is a 30-year employee from global sales who Featherstone says was instrumental in paving the way for the worldwide reach LifeWay Global is experiencing.
LifeWay Global photo
César Custodio, left, LifeWay’s Spanish sales and marketing manager, served as emcee at this year’s SEPA awards in Miami.
“Jim turned over to me relational equity – the trust and the confidence people in the [publishing] industry have in us.” Featherstone said. “I’m glad we had the chance to honor him before a couple hundred industry friends and colleagues.”
Featherstone said the honoring of Cook represented the legacy of the past and that the awards signify an “extraordinary” present. But he’s particularly excited about what new opportunities exist for LifeWay Global’s efforts over the next several years.
“You take all the Spanish Christian publishers combined, and we’re probably reaching 2 percent to 3 percent of the Spanish-speaking world,” he said. “How big is the dream and how much can we innovate to reach hundreds of millions of people that have no idea this Christian content even exists?”
Featherstone previewed three levers he believes will make that possible: investing in local authors, training Spanish-speaking Christians leaders and developing new channels for distribution.
“The last five years have been breathtaking for us to go from having only one international author to – by the end of this year – hitting the 50-author mark,” Featherstone said about LifeWay Global. “Honoring the voices of Latin America leaders is working. There will be more partnerships going forward.”
For training, LifeWay Global recently launched LifeWayEquipa.com
, an online, video-driven training platform designed specifically for Spanish-speaking Christians.
“In just a few short months, around 4,000 pastors from 30 countries have signed on and are using this resource,” said Featherstone, who says this is just the beginning of larger Spanish-focused training initiatives.
César Custodio
, LifeWay’s Spanish sales and marketing manager, who also served as emcee at the SEPA awards, said the 12 awards LifeWay received should encourage the LifeWay Global team to press harder into the calling God has given them to take the gospel to the nations.
“To everyone who has been given much, much will be required,” he reminded his team. “God gives us the wisdom, skill, and determination to keep raising the bar.”
