LifeWay wins Spanish publishing awards, preps for growth in Hispanic market

LifeWay Global and its B&H Publishing Español division snagged a dozen awards – more than any other publisher – at the Spanish Evangelical Publishers Association’s (SEPA) awards banquet Aug. 7.



The annual event recognizes the highest quality and excellence in the publication, sale and marketing of Spanish Christian literature.



“This is about more than just publishing. It’s equipping the saints for every good work,” said Craig Featherstone, director of LifeWay Global, citing Ephesians 4:12.

LifeWay Global photo

LifeWay employees and authors showcase the 12 SEPA awards B&H Publishing Español won this year. Pictured left to right are William Castano, Jairo Namnun (author), Gladys Nava, Craig Featherstone, Chelsea Collins, Luis Pabon (author), Giancarlo Montemayor, Estuardo Aroche, Nathan Bonilla, Rolando Gonzalez and Cesar Custodio.

LifeWay Global photo

César Custodio, left, LifeWay’s Spanish sales and marketing manager, served as emcee at this year’s SEPA awards in Miami.