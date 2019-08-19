‘Mr. Eugene’ – ‘one of God’s great gifts’ to SEBTS

Eugene Smith Sr., affectionately known as “Mr. Eugene” around Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary (SEBTS), died Aug. 11 at the age of 92. He had been a beloved facilities employee for nearly 40 years.



“Mr. Eugene, as we called him, was one of God’s great gifts to Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary,” SEBTS President Danny Akin said.



“He personified what it means to be a servant of the Lord Jesus Christ. Never did he greet me without a wonderful smile, a gracious handshake and a word of encouragement.”



Smith worked for the facilities team full time from 1980-1993, just before his 67th birthday, maintaining Stealey and Appleby halls as a custodian for a decade. He subsequently worked part time primarily handling recycling at the Wake Forest, N.C., campus.

Submitted photo

