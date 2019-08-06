Southeastern to host second annual military week

Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary (SEBTS) will be hosting its second annual Military Community Emphasis Event Sept. 3-5 in conjunction with the North American Mission Board (NAMB). Throughout the week, students and local ministers alike can come and learn more about opportunities for military chaplaincy, local church military ministry and church planting in military communities.



Doug Carver, right, will preach during a chapel service during Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary’s Military Community Emphasis Week Sept. 3-5.

“SEBTS considers it an honor and privilege to serve, and offer training for, the men and women of the armed forces who serve and protect us with their lives,” said Mark Liederbach, dean of students and vice president for student services. “Among the military there is a ripe field for evangelism, discipleship and global impact. I am deeply grateful for Jim Houck’s work to bring this week together.”



The event will begin with a chapel sermon by Chaplain Doug Carver, who formally served as the U.S. Army’s 22nd Chief of Chaplains and the first Southern Baptist Chief of Chaplains in 50 years. Carver currently serves as the executive director of chaplaincy for NAMB.



Following Carver’s sermon, there will be a Q&A lunch on campus to highlight opportunities for chaplaincy. Chaplains will be coming from their operational units to share about their ministry.



Two panels on Wednesday will highlight churches that are active in military ministry and those who have planted churches in military communities. Local churches will share their experiences and provide ample opportunity for questions for attendees. The event will conclude on Thursday with a time for chaplains and students to connect one-on-one to learn more about military ministry.



The purpose of Military Community Emphasis Week is to bring the SEBTS military community together for fellowship and create an awareness among students and local pastors about military chaplaincy and church planting among military families and communities.



The event is open to all, and no registration is required. Visit sebts.edu/admissions-and-aid/student-resources/militaryaffairs/military-rate-application.aspx to learn more information about opportunities offered to active-duty personnel and veterans at SEBTS. For more information regarding Military Community Emphasis Week, contact Jim Houck at jhouck@sebts.edu.