Sweeping changes ahead for 8 state conventions

Eight state Baptist conventions – at their own initiative – are moving toward sweeping changes.



The conventions’ goal: adding value to their churches.



Colorado Baptists – the first to launch a broad revisioning – are now in the second year of a process facilitated by Will Mancini, a Houston-based church consultant/coach and author.



Nathan Lorick, executive director of the Colorado Baptist General Convention, said the process aims to help churches “discover, design and execute” strategies to make “a greater gospel impact in their respective communities.”



This “strategic revisioning and relaunching has positioned our convention to best assist our churches in moving forward together to accelerate the gospel in Colorado.”

Submitted photo

Church consultant/coach Will Mancini leads a strategic revisioning session for the Colorado Baptist General Convention.

Submitted photo

Ohio collegiate ministry leader Brian Frye addresses a strategic initiative discussion by State Convention of Baptists in Ohio’s Mission Council July 25. Frye has since relocated to the Pacific Northwest.