WMU launches new missional resources for students

“Missions Journey: Students” is Woman’s Missionary Union’s (WMU) new digitally-formatted resource designed to provide ongoing missions discipleship curriculum for all student groups and to empower them to discover their own roles as disciples of Jesus who live on mission.

“Missions Journey is a completely digital format that is video driven, easy-to-use, and requires minimal leader preparation,” said, WMU’s student ministry consultant. “It is the result of much research and input gleaned from current student ministers and leaders, both those familiar with WMU and those completely unfamiliar.”resources are available in three ways:- One-year plan (contains 12, four-lesson units for a full year of missions lessons)- Single unit (contains missionary videos and four lessons providing material for one month)- Monthly drop-in (contains one missionary video and a one-hour missions lesson)“The units are undated,” Keller said. “Instead, they are topical units designed around the geographical region and ministry of missions personnel in the U.S. and throughout the world.”The one-year package of this fully-digital resource contains 12 four-week units, including links to the missions videos, session plans, missions project ideas, supplemental activities, prayer activities, and a leader devotion.The first unit, Australia, released Aug. 1, and subsequent units will be available the first of each month. Available for purchase at wmustore.com , Missions Journey replaces the print materials previously produced specifically for WMU’s student missions organizations, including Acteens, for girls in grades 7–12; Challengers, for boys in grades 7–12; and Youth on Mission, for coed groups.Visit wmu.com/missionsjourney to download a free sample of Missions Journey: Students and learn more.