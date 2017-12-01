Baptist view of theology to mark new B&H series

A new series of theology resources conveying a distinctly Baptist perspective has been launched by B&H Academic.



The new series, A Treasury of Baptist Theology, is edited by Paige Patterson, president of Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, and Jason G. Duesing, provost and associate professor of historical theology at Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary.



“With plans for over two dozen volumes, this series will feature the work of Baptist theologians and church leaders on a wide range of topics written from a Baptist perspective,” Duesing said. “The vision for the series comes from Paige Patterson, and I count it an honor to join him as the ‘Treasury of Baptist Theology’ series editors.”



Patterson, who wrote the introduction to the series, noted that the resources represent a number of different Baptist institutions and churches.



“There is diversity among authors, including Asian, German and French theologians, as well as several Baptist women,” Patterson wrote. “Each author is writing from a distinctly Baptist perspective.”



The first volume in the series, Pastoral Ministry: The Ministry of a Shepherd, was released in November. The book is edited by Deron J. Biles, professor of pastoral ministries and preaching at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary.



Endorsements for the inaugural volume include Matt Carter, pastor of preaching and vision at Austin Stone Community Church in Austin, Texas; David Platt, president of the International Mission Board; and Mark A. Howell, senior pastor of Hunters Glen Baptist Church in Plano, Texas. The second volume in the series, which will focus on evangelism, will be edited by Chuck Kelley, president of New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, and is slated for June 2018.



“Books in the Treasury of Baptist Theology series will be released over the course of the next few years,” said Chris Thompson, associate publisher for B&H Academic, a division of LifeWay Christian Resources of the Southern Baptist Convention. “So far, 25 volumes have been contracted.”



Thompson described the series as a resource appropriate for seminary and undergraduate classrooms but also for pastors and laypeople who simply want to know more about specific theological topics. With contributors chosen from multiple Southern Baptist institutions and churches, the series represents a diverse variety of voices in the Southern Baptist Convention while upholding core doctrines and values Baptists hold dear, Thompson said.



“What I love about the series is that it doesn’t focus on the things that divide us but the things that unite us,” Thompson said. “It’s one of those things that should bring us together as Southern Baptists.”



Patterson echoed this sentiment in his introduction to the series.



“As much as we look forward to the return of Christ and a true ecumenism, adjudicated by none other than the Lord from heaven, we must until then be faithful in the expression of the truth as we know it,” Patterson wrote. “’The Treasury of Baptist Theology’ represents an effort to do exactly that.”



Pastoral Ministry: The Ministry of a Shepherd will be 50 percent off at LifeWay.com through Dec. 16.



(EDITOR’S NOTE – Aaron Wilson is a writer for LifeWay Christian Resources of the Southern Baptist Convention.)

