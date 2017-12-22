‘Game On!’: VBS previews slated by LifeWay in January

As football begins to wrap up for the year, sports enthusiasts need not despair. The season for Smocket is right around the corner.



Smocket (a made-up competition) is featured in “Game On!” – the 2018 Vacation Bible School (VBS) theme from LifeWay Christian Resources.

LifeWay photo

In the Creative Zone at this year’s VBS preview days, participants can try their hands at crafts for the 2018 theme “Game On!”



In January, several thousand children’s ministry workers will get an introduction to Smocket and other Game On! content at one of LifeWay’s six 2018 VBS previews.



“These events offer a chance for church leaders and volunteers to get started early because VBS season comes fast,” said Melita Thomas, VBS and kids ministry specialist for LifeWay Kids.



“For many churches, VBS is a priority because it’s the number one way they reach their community,” Thomas said. “There’s a causal relationship between training and professions of faith. When people are intentional about VBS and want to improve their effectiveness, you often see the results.”



Thomas will be among nearly two dozen LifeWay VBS experts at the 2018 previews to provide an insider’s look at this year’s theme and content.



The first VBS preview will be at Ridgecrest Conference Center in Ridgecrest, N.C., Jan. 5-6, followed by events in Fort Worth, Texas, at Travis Avenue Baptist Church, Jan. 12-13; Houston, Texas, at Sugar Creek Baptist Church, Jan. 19-20; and three events in the Nashville area at First Baptist Church in Hendersonville, Jan. 25-27.



Live demonstrations will be a new feature in the Creative Zone this year, said Andy Dukes, events coordinator for LifeWay Kids. “Attendees can construct crafts, make snacks, check out sets and ask questions of the creators of LifeWay’s VBS.”



At the creative zones, attendees can touch and see every Gave On! VBS product; preview music and videos; and get personalized help from LifeWay’s VBS geek squad.



“Attending one of these events allows you to hone your VBS skills, perfect your craft and get a feel for what’s coming,” Thomas said. “It’s a chance to come with your whole team and build camaraderie – and to see what’s possible and get inspiration.”



Each preview event will offer more than 30 breakout sessions, including classes titled, “Gospel-Centered Kids Ministry,” “Decorating for an All-Star VBS on a Dollar Store Budget” and “See You Next Year or See You Next Sunday?” – a session designed to help churches leverage VBS momentum to increase Sunday morning attendance.



For further information or registration sign-up for the 2018 VBS preview events, go to LifeWay.com/VBS or call LifeWay’s events registration line at 1-800-254-2022.



(EDITOR’S NOTE – Aaron Wilson is a writer for LifeWay Christian Resources of the Southern Baptist Convention.)

