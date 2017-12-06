‘Genesis: Paradise Lost’ docudrama back 1 final night

A docudrama defending the Genesis 1 creation story is back in theaters one final night Dec. 11, producer Eric Hovind has announced.



“Genesis: Paradise Lost” will show creation unfold in 3-D animation that Hovind described as utilizing “cutting-edge cinematography, trusted creation science and biblical accuracy” in a Nov. 28 press release. A panel discussion including historians, researchers, scientists and Christian leaders is included in the production.



“Over the past 150 years, we have seen an increasing attack on the idea that God created the heavens and the earth,” said Hovind, president of the ministry Creation Today. “By focusing on creation and the science behind it, ‘Genesis: Paradise Lost’ will reinforce how the universe was intelligently designed by a divine Creator.”



Southern Baptist cultural apologist Voddie Baucham Jr., former preaching pastor of Grace Baptist Church in Spring, Texas, narrates the film.



“I love the book of Genesis and I love the fact that it lays the foundation for all the theological themes we find in the Bible. This is the battleground,” said Baucham, who began in 2016 as dean of the newly organized African Christian University in Lusaka, Zambia. “When we are teaching apologetics, Genesis is the place we have to start!”



The movie refutes 150-year-old evolution science and promises to tell what exactly happened “in the beginning,” buoyed by the expertise of scientists and researchers. Divine design is evident in biology, geology, physics, microbiology and astronomy, the movie contends. It also addresses climate change and the Pangaea supercontinent supposed to have existed more than 200 million years ago.



Public demand after two successful showings in November are driving the movie’s return, Hovind said, with viewings in 3-D and 2-D already scheduled in more than 700 theaters.



“We’ve made something that lets people know God is real, that His Son, Jesus Christ, is real, and that He offers them the priceless opportunity to know Him as their Creator and Savior,” Hovind said. “The implications of accepting or rejecting God’s Word are far reaching. Ultimately, this is a question of what is true. That’s why we felt the need to present truth from its very beginning in ‘Genesis: Paradise Lost.’”



Ken Ham, president and CEO of Answers in Genesis and the Creation Museum, is among panelists and endorsers.



“I am so excited that the message of God’s record of history at its beginning is now a 3D cinema event, and that it is already resonating with so many people,” Ham said in Creation Today’s Nov. 28 press release. “This high-tech feature for the big screen will reveal God’s historic account of creation. More importantly, it will offer an invitation to the viewer to enter into a relationship with Christ.”



Other leaders and experts interviewed and featured in the film include evangelist and author Ray Comfort, founder and CEO of Living Waters; creationist anatomist David Menton; cellular and molecular biologist Georgia Purdom; and Jeremy Lyons, founder of the Center for Creation Studies of Southern California Seminary.



Christian filmmaker Alex Kendrick, noted for the top-grossing films “The War Room,” “Fireproof” and “Courageous,” said the film “will arm those in the faith with the biblical information and worldview needed to fight for truth.”



Fathom Events and Sevenfold Films join Creation Today in presenting the film that first aired in theaters Nov. 11 and 13. Tickets are available at genesismovie.com/tickets.



