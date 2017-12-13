‘God gave His best to die,’ Akin tells SEBTS grads

The good news of the gospel, encapsulated in John 3:16, is to be shared across all nations, Danny Akin, president of Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary (SEBTS), noted at SEBTS’ Dec. 8 graduation ceremony.

SEBTS photo

Danny Akin, president of Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, leads the processional for graduation Dec. 8 at the Wake Forest, N.C., campus.



Dividing the passage into multiple sections, Akin highlighted the unparalleled love of God displayed in John 3:16 in his address to graduates, family and friends of SEBTS and The College at Southeastern.



“When God gave His Son, God gave His best,” Akin said. “And God gave His best to die.”



In John 3:16, he said, “Here’s where we see the massive scope of His love.



“It is the world. ... God rejoices in the beauty and diversity of the people groups He has placed in this world.”



Many of the graduates will be venturing among the unreached masses, Akin noted.



“They will go knowing there are people all about us who Christ died for and yet who have never even one time heard the gospel,” he said.



Akin set forth a clear presentation of the gospel message to those in attendance, saying there are only two types of people: those who are saved and those who are lost.



In drawing from a quote by Billy Graham, Akin said, “God proved His love on the cross when Christ hung and bled and died. It was God saying to the world, and God saying to you, ‘I love you.’ Now, what will you do in response?”



A total of 198 college, graduate and advanced degree students graduated this fall, along with four international students who received master of theological studies at partnering seminaries overseas.



This year’s graduation included 28 doctor of ministry graduates, the highest number to date at SEBTS.



To view photos from graduation, go to flickr.com/photos/southeastern/sets/72157690864226685.



(EDITOR’S NOTE – Lauren Pratt is Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary’s news and information specialist.)

