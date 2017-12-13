Greg Wood, IMB missionary to Mexico, dies at 48

Missionary Greg Wood, who spent 11 years sharing the gospel in an indigenous village with his family in Mexico, died Dec. 5, from aggressive brain cancer. He was 48.

“Greg was unwavering in His love for the Lord, his family and for the unreached people of northern Mexico,” said colleague Charles Clark, International Mission Board’s (IMB) affinity group leader for the American peoples.



“In the midst of serving with his wife Missy and family in some of the most dangerous areas of Mexico, his passion and joy in sharing Jesus never wavered,” Clark said. “His passion for the unreached was contagious as he walked alongside and mentored national believers to continue the missionary task.



“Simply put, Greg loved Jesus and wanted all he came in contact with to know Him. It could be said of Greg, ‘Well done, good and faithful servant ... enter into the joy of your Master,’” Clark said.



Wood was born in Indiana. After working as a supervisor at the Department of Social Security for many years, he felt called to ministry, his family wrote in an obituary. After much prayer, he and his wife committed their lives to share the gospel with the people of Mexico.



The Woods were appointed missionaries to Mexico on Jan. 25, 2005, supported by their home church, Biltmore Church in Arden, N.C. They took their three children and lived in an indigenous village in Mexico for 11 years. While there, Wood strived to learn the Purepecha language and shared Bible stories with all who would listen. God allowed them to start several churches and see many people baptized.



IMB President David Platt said, “After hearing the news that Greg had gone to be with the Lord, I received a message from one of his colleagues saying that Greg was the most loving, peacemaking, dedicated missionary he had ever worked with. I praise God for His grace in Greg, his wife Missy and their incredible children.



“Greg’s life was spent for God’s glory in ways far beyond what we could ever measure in this world,” Platt said.



In addition to his wife, Wood is survived by three children, Jerod, Alex and Annie; his mother, Charlene Wood, and father, Boyce Wood.



“Greg will be greatly missed,” said John Brady, IMB vice president for global engagement. “He was a dedicated and effective missionary who loved the people he was seeking to reach with the Good News of Christ. Our hearts go out to his family in these days.”



Wood’s funeral will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, at Arlington Baptist Church in Mint Hill, N.C. The family has requested memorial gifts be made to the International Mission Board.



