National CP 5.67% under projection

Contributions to Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) national and international missions and ministries received by the SBC Executive Committee in November were 0.05 percent below the first two months of last year’s SBC fiscal year, and 5.67 percent below the projected budget for the first two months of the current fiscal year, according to a news release from SBC Executive Committee President and CEO Frank Page.



As of November 30, gifts received by the Executive Committee for distribution through the Cooperative Program (CP) Allocation Budget totaled $30,185,535.65, or $14,018.60 below the $30,199,554.25 received through November 2016. The two-month total is $1,814,464.35 below the $32,000,000 year-to-date allocation budget projection to support Southern Baptist ministries globally and across North America.



The CP is Southern Baptists channel of giving, begun in 1925, through which a local church can contribute to the ministries of its state convention and the missions and ministries of the SBC with a single monthly or weekly contribution. Monies include receipts from individuals, churches and cooperating state Baptist conventions for distribution according to the 2017-2018 Cooperative Program Allocation Budget.



Designated giving of $7,158,078.17 through November was 3.16 percent, or $219,477.10, above gifts of $6,938,601.07 received through November last year. This total includes only those gifts received and distributed by the Executive Committee and does not reflect designated gifts contributed directly to SBC entities. Designated contributions include the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering for International Missions, the Annie Armstrong Easter Offering for North American Missions, Southern Baptist Global Hunger Relief and other special gifts.



CP allocation receipts for SBC work for the month of November totaled $15,070,894.57. Designated gifts received last month amounted to $3,532,322.24.



The convention-adopted budget for 2017-2018 is as follows: 50.41 percent to international missions through the International Mission Board, 22.79 percent to North American missions through the North American Mission Board, 22.16 percent to theological education, 2.99 percent to the SBC operating budget and 1.65 percent to the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission.



State and regional conventions retain a portion of church contributions to the Southern Baptist Convention Cooperative Program to support work in their respective areas and forward a percentage to Southern Baptist national and international causes. The percentage of distribution is at the discretion of each state or regional convention.



Month-to-month swings reflect a number of factors, including the timing of when state conventions forward the national portion of Cooperative Program contributions to the Executive Committee, the day of the month churches forward their CP contributions to their state conventions, the number of Sundays in a given month, and the percentage of CP contributions forwarded to the SBC by the state conventions after shared ministry expenses are deducted.



CP allocation budget receipts received by the Executive Committee are reported monthly to the executives of the entities of the convention, to the state convention offices, to the state Baptist papers and are posted online at cpmissions.net/CPReports.

