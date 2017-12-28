North Carolina Baptists who made news in 2017

J.D. Greear

In an informal meeting in 2016, Steve Gaines, who was then-candidate for Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) president, offered to nominate his contender, J.D. Greear, for the presidency in 2018 after Greear offered to withdraw from the 2016 election. Greear, who serves as pastor of The Summit Church in Raleigh-Durham, N.C., and Gaines, senior pastor of Bellevue Baptist Church in Cordova, Tenn., had both considered withdrawing from the race due to concerns about division in the convention. Danny Akin, president of Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary (SEBTS), recounted the exchange in a panel discussion hosted by Baptist 21 at the 2017 SBC annual meeting. Gaines was elected by acclamation in both 2016 and 2017. The Biblical Recorder asked Greear whether he would run in 2018 if nominated. He said, “When it comes time for 2018 presidential nominations, I’ll be open to whatever God wants. But I believe it most honors God to consider things in their own time.” Greear also took part in multiple events throughout the year, such as the Reaching the Nations Conference in October at SEBTS in Wake Forest.