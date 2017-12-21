Point of Grace partners with LifeWay for new albums

Grammy-nominated singing trio Point of Grace has partnered with LifeWay Worship to release a new album and will soon begin work on a second.



“Sing Noël,” Point of Grace’s first album with LifeWay, features 10 new arrangements of beloved carols and Christmas favorites, including “Angels from the Realms of Glory,” “Mary, Did You Know?” and “What Child Is This?”

LifeWay photo

Point of Grace – from left, Denise Jones, Shelley Breen and Leigh Cappillino – and LifeWay Worship have begun a partnership for their latest albums.



“It has been several years since we have recorded a Christmas project, and this one is really special,” Point of Grace’s Shelley Breen said. “It has a central focus on the carols of Christmas.”



In January the group will begin recording a second album with LifeWay featuring a collection of best-loved hymns and worship songs.



Point of Grace has received three Grammy nominations, most recently for “Directions Home (Songs We Love, Songs You Know)” in 2015. The group has won multiple Dove Awards and sold more than 8 million recordings in their 25-year history.



The new projects come through an exclusive partnership with LifeWay, said Mike Harland, director of LifeWay Worship.



“Sing Noël has been a wonderful Christmas journey for all of us at LifeWay Worship,” Harland said. “As fans, we love it. As friends, we are so proud of who they are and what they have created here. And as ministry partners, we are blessed beyond description to share in the creation of this Kingdom project with true servants of the church in song.”



After meeting Harland and others at LifeWay, Breen said, “We became a family. ... We’re now proud to tell others we have an exclusive partnership with LifeWay and that our record is only sold at LifeWay.”



Breen said she feels the new Christmas album captures the spirit of the season.



“It was so fun to sit around together in the beginning stages of the record with our old Baptist hymnals and realize just how many classic carols we had not recorded,” she said. “Our producers and LifeWay Worship were amazing in helping us find our own ‘spin’ on these songs.”



LifeWay employees, retirees and guests were among the first to hear Point of Grace in a live performance of most songs on Sing Noël, along with a few classic songs from their albums throughout the decades. Three chapel services were offered Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 12-13.



“Their rendition of ‘O Holy Night’ absolutely captivated me and let me experience a sweet moment of holy stillness,” said Bekah Stoneking, Explore the Bible for Kids content editor. “I am grateful to work in a place that gives my heart room to worship.”



Sing Noël is available as a CD exclusively at LifeWay Christian Stores and LifeWay.com for $5 this Christmas season. It is also available for digital download on iTunes.



