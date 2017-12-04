Spurgeon Study Bible called first of its kind

The Spurgeon Study Bible, which features sermon outlines and notes from revered 19th-century theologian, preacher and writer Charles Spurgeon, is considered the first of its kind.



Readers will glean relevant truths from Spurgeon’s notes, even though they were penned long ago, said Alistair Begg, general editor of the project. Begg is senior pastor of Parkside Church in Cleveland, Ohio, and head of Bible-teaching ministry Truth for Life. LifeWay Christian Resources’ Holman Bibles released the special study Bible.



“Charles Spurgeon was tackling issues in his day, not because he was pugilistic, but because he wanted to hold firmly to the truth delivered to the saints,” Begg said. “He wanted to be in the line of Timothy, when Paul said, ‘I want you to continue in the things you’ve become convinced of.’ ... He was prepared to stand firmly for doctrine.”



The Spurgeon Study Bible, available exclusively in the Christian Standard Bible version, includes an introductory biography of Charles Spurgeon, more than 300 quotes from Spurgeon, 20 Spurgeon sermons, 58 extracted sermon illustrations that appear alongside associated biblical text, study notes crafted from Spurgeon’s sermons, handwritten notes and never-before-published works.



“Given Spurgeon’s passion for preaching the gospel and commitment to meeting the needs of a hurting world, ‘The Spurgeon Study Bible’ will inspire Christians to root themselves in the gospel and then extend their arms out to people in need,” said B&H Bible publisher Trevin Wax.



“It’s fitting too that Alistair Begg would lead the editorial charge. For many years now, Alistair has demonstrated a strong commitment to biblical preaching and has sought to share Spurgeon’s insights with people in our time.”



Another Spurgeon resource available from B&H Publishing Group is The Lost Sermons of C.H. Spurgeon, a multivolume series. The first two volumes, released in 2017, include more than 130 never-before-published sermons from Spurgeon’s earliest years in ministry, dating back to his teenage years, along with full-color facsimiles of his notes and extensive editorial notes by Spurgeon scholar Christian T. George, a historical theology professor at Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. The full nine-volume set will be completed in 2021.



Nicknamed the “Prince of Preachers,” Charles Spurgeon preached to more than 10 million people during his lifetime.



(EDITOR’S NOTE – Joy Allmond is a writer for LifeWay Christian Resources.)