Leadworship Workshop coming to N.C. this spring

The ministry of acclaimed worship artist Paul Baloche has impacted millions of people around the world, including Kenny Lamm, senior consultant for worship and music with the Baptist State Convention of North Carolina (BSC).

Paul Baloche



“When God began transforming my heart for worship and gave me a passion for leading His people in worship, Paul Baloche’s training videos were a huge inspiration to me,” said Lamm, who has served with the state convention for more than six years after more than 20 years as a worship leader in the local church. “Much of my ministry has been greatly influenced by Paul Baloche.”



Now others in North Carolina can receive hands-on music and ministry training from Baloche and his team of talented musicians thanks to an upcoming workshop this spring.



Lamm has worked to bring Baloche – who has written well known worship songs such as “Open the Eyes of My Heart,” “Your Name,” “Hosanna” and “Above All” – to the state for one of his Leadworship workshops, which is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, March 31-April 1 at Calvary Baptist Church in Winston-Salem.



The event kicks off with a worship night on Friday evening followed by a full day of training and breakout sessions on Saturday. The workshop is geared toward pastors, worship leaders, musicians and audio technicians. Registration for the event is $69 per person, or $59 per person for groups of four or more. More information and registration are available at LeadworshipNC.org.



Baloche and his team of musicians have led similar workshops around the world for the past 20 years. The Leadworship Workshop is designed so every member of a church’s worship and music ministry can benefit and go deeper into biblical and practical application.



Lamm said the conference would be a great supplement to those who have participated in one of the worship training events he conducts.



“Thousands of North Carolina Baptists have gone through our Worship Leader Boot Camp events, which help set the biblical and missional foundations of worship,” Lamm said. “We cover so much during those weekends that we are not able to go into the practical band specifics,” like focus on particular instruments, “that this conference will cover. This will be a great next step for many of our people.”



Attendees at the Leadworship Workshop will receive training and equipping through general sessions and a host of breakout sessions designed to address every aspect of the worship service and preparation.



Through the breakout sessions, attendees will receive personal interaction with each presenter in a small-group environment. Sessions will cover topics related to specific musical instruments, vocals, songwriting, worship leadership, audio mixing and more.



Lamm said he is grateful that Baloche is bringing this workshop to North Carolina and hopes that many pastors and church leaders will take advantage of this opportunity to learn from an award-winning musician whose worship songs have resonated with so many people.



“There is no one that I would rather have come to speak into the worship lives of our people than Paul Baloche,” Lamm said. “I am thankful for the passion that Paul and his team of world-class musicians have to encourage and equip the local church through workshops such as this one.



“The inspiration and renewal that we will gain through this time of worship and training will be unmatched and powerful for all who attend.”



(EDITOR’S NOTE – The Leadworship Workshop is scheduled for March 31-April 1 at Calvary Baptist Church in Winston-Salem. A complete schedule and registration information are available online at LeadworshipNC.org.)

