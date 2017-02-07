SEBTS welcomes new director of Hispanic leadership development

Miguel Echevarria has joined Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary (SEBTS) as the new director of Hispanic leadership development and assistant professor of New Testament and Greek.

Miguel Echevarria is the new director of Hispanic leadership development for Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Wake Forest. Echevarria also joins the seminary as an assistant professor of New Testament and Greek.



As part of the Global Theological Initiatives (GTI) team, Echevarria will further develop partnerships in Latin America where SEBTS invests in the theological education of leaders and works to encourage more Hispanics in America to pursue an education on campus at SEBTS. “Miguel Echevarria is a welcomed addition to the team at Southeastern,” said SEBTS President Danny Akin. “We are devoted to expanding our programs among Hispanics, and I believe he is the right man for this time to make it happen. Losing Edgar Aponte to the International Mission Board was heartbreaking. Adding Miguel has begun a heart healing process!”



A Miami native born to Cuban parents, Echevarria grew up speaking Spanish as his first language. He has previously served in higher education at the University of Mobile in Alabama.



“Dr. Echevarria possesses an incredible combination of academic and practical experience and knowledge that will enable us to move our Hispanic Leadership Development Initiative to new heights and possibilities,” said John Ewart, associate vice president of GTI.



“I am anticipating exponential growth as he reaches out to serve the Hispanic community here in the U.S. as well as multiple new international partners,” Ewart added. “We are looking forward to moving creatively and aggressively forward with the highest levels of training specifically designed for the Spanish speaking church and believer.”



Echevarria holds a bachelor’s degree from Bellarmine University in Louisville, Ky., a master of theology from Dallas Theological Seminary and a doctoral degree in New Testament from The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, also in Louisville.



