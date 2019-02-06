GuideStone releases Ministers’ Tax Guide

GuideStone Financial Resources has released its 2019 Ministers’ Tax Guide for 2018 Returns, available now for GuideStone participants.



The tax guide includes tax highlights for 2018 – including changes based on the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 – along with step-by-step filing instructions for ministers’ personal taxes and comprehensive examples and sample forms.



Additionally, GuideStone participant churches and church administrators have access to the annual Federal Reporting Requirements for Churches. This publication is included in the full tax guide or as a separate electronic copy.



GuideStone participants can receive both free resources by visiting GuideStone.org/TaxGuide or can request a free printed copy of the tax guide by calling 888-98-GUIDE (888-984-8433). Printed copies are limited.



The guide was again written this year by Richard Hammar, a noted CPA, attorney and widely published author who specializes in legal and tax issues for ministers. Additionally, the material is edited by GuideStone to ensure that it addresses, in detail, the tax issues directly affecting Southern Baptist ministers.



“Each year, we hear from so many pastors and other ministers about the help the Ministers’ Tax Guide is for them and their families as they navigate tax filing, either on their own or alongside their tax preparer,” GuideStone President O.S. Hawkins said. “This free guide is part of the ministry of GuideStone, and we are pleased to make it available to our participants.”