SBC child care, children, youth registration opens Feb. 1

Registration opens Feb. 1 for preschool child care, Giant Cow Children’s Ministries and Youth on Mission in conjunction with the Southern Baptist Convention’s 2017 annual meeting June 13-14 in Phoenix.



Southern Baptist Disaster Relief (SBDR) child care volunteers will care for preschoolers; while Giant Cow Children’s Ministries will lead the 5- to 12-year-olds, and Woman’s Missionary Union (WMU) will guide the Youth on Mission curricula and activities.



All activities for children and youth will be housed at the Phoenix Convention Center, the annual meeting site. Youth who have completed grades 7-12 will begin their days at the convention center with worship before going into the community for hands-on mission projects.



Pre-registration is required and is available online at sbcannualmeeting.net under the “children/youth” tab, with a deadline of May 5 for most programs, or whenever the space limitation of 120 children is reached. Registration will not be taken on site.



Preschool child care

SBDR child care volunteers will offer child care for newborns through 5-year-olds June 11-14, encompassing the SBC Pastors’ Conference June 11-12 and the annual meeting. The cost is $25 per child for the Pastors’ Conference and an additional $25 per child for the annual meeting. There is also a $10 non-refundable registration fee per child.



Lunch for preschoolers will be available for $6 per day June 12-14. Parents should pay all related fees upon registration to insure their child’s participation. The SBC will verify registrations with an emailed confirmation packet, including a parent’s handbook.



Every lesson and game for preschoolers will focus on the theme, “Dreamer Boy – Joseph,” and will teach students about Joseph, Jacob’s son.



Giant Cow Ministries

“Sea Cows’ Deep Sea Adventures: Finding Truth in the Water” is the theme for this year’s Giant Cow ministry events, including high-energy worship, impactful object lessons, scripture memorization, games and other activities. WMU will provide missions education as part of the curriculum.



Giant Cow Ministries will be offered for staggered fees; $65 for June 11–14, $55 for June 12–14, $45 for June 13–14, and $25 for each individual day. The registration deadline is May 30 or until available spaces are sold.



Registration is open at sbcannualmeeting.net or thegiantcow.com/sbc-2017-pre.



Youth on Mission

Youth on Mission will engage students in hands-on missions projects June 13-14 for $55 per youth, plus a nonrefundable registration fee of $10 per youth. The program is open to those who will have completed grades 7-12 by May or June. Lunch and snacks will be provided both days.



Jess Archer of Louisiana WMU is Youth on Mission coordinator.



(EDITOR’S NOTE – Compiled by Lynn Richmond of the Southern Baptist Convention Executive Committee’s office of convention finance.)

