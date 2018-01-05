GuideStone summit to tackle cybersecurity, sexual abuse

Cybersecurity and sexual abuse in the church will be among the topics discussed by key ministry decision makers, along with human resources professionals and financial officers of churches and ministries, during GuideStone Financial Resources’ second annual Employee Benefits Summit.



The Southern Baptist Business Officers Conference and GuideStone Benefits Forum were merged last year to create a one-of-a-kind conference for church business leaders. The conference, which will be held March 26-28 in Dallas at The Westin Galleria, offers an expanded menu of networking and training opportunities.



The meeting will feature industry experts from GuideStone and the wider employee benefits community. Speakers include Gayla Crain, a noted employment law attorney, Holly Boullion from CapinCrouse, who will cover cybersecurity, and Kimberlee Norris from MinistrySafe to address the topic of sexual abuse in the church.



Additional speakers for the 19 sessions will be announced in the coming weeks. A total of 11 qualifying hours will be available for Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credit.



“The Employee Benefits Summit brings together leading experts to provide the latest news and actionable insight for personnel leaders in churches and ministry organizations,” said GuideStone President O.S. Hawkins.



“We hope that any church or ministry leader whose responsibility includes employee benefits would make plans to attend.”



For more information on registering, visit EmployeeBenefitsSummit.com. Registration is $199, but early-bird registration is available for $149 through Jan. 19.



(EDITOR’S NOTE – Roy Hayhurst is director of denominational and public relations services for GuideStone Financial Resources of the Southern Baptist Convention.)

