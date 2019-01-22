Camp Cale receives $25,000 Bryan Award

The Rye Foundation has announced the winner of its Ray Bryan Award, and the recipient is Camp Cale in Hertford.



Rye Foundation photo

Matt Thomas, left, director of Camp Cale, and Warren Steen, president of the Rye Foundation, discussed the vital role of Christian camps in training and encouraging children and youth.

Warren Steen, the president of the foundation, said the award recognizes a faith-based organization that is making a positive and lasting impact on children and youth.



He reported that the award is given annually, and the winner receives $25,000 to enhance and expand its programming.



“We are surprised, excited, and humbled by this wonderful news,” said Matt Thomas, the director of the 90-acre camp.



According to Thomas, the camp will use the funds to launch a leadership initiative to identify “leaders of tomorrow” in area high schools. Participants are expected to come from a five-county region that includes Nags Head, Manteo, and Hertford. They will receive extensive training to recognize and utilize their God-given talents, and many are expected to return to the camp as counselors.



Based in Winston-Salem, the Rye Foundation makes charitable investments in the areas of religion, youth and education. The foundation has earmarked a total of $100,000 to honor the life and legacy of Bryan, a Goldsboro businessman and philanthropist who died in 2016 at the age of 84.



“Ray Bryan really cared about children,” said Steen, “and he believed that God has a special plan for every child. The award that bears his name will ultimately help thousands of boys and girls across our state.”



The Rye Foundation has contributed over $255,000 to Baptist causes, including scholarships for the Baptist All-State Youth Choir and support for capital projects at Camp Caraway, Camp Mundo Vista and the North Carolina Baptist Assembly at Fort Caswell.