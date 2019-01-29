Committee on Resolutions named for 2019 SBC

Baptist Convention President J.D. Greear has named members of the Committee on Resolutions for the June 11-12 SBC annual meeting in Birmingham, Ala.



Curtis Woods and Keith Whitfield

“These committee members hail from state conventions, national entities, seminaries, local churches and local associations,” said Greear, pastor of The Summit Church in the Raleigh-Durham, N.C., area. “Each was chosen because they demonstrate great commitment to the Southern Baptist Convention, and because they reflect both who we are and who we are becoming. They are men and women who desire to see our convention keep the gospel above all.”



Curtis Woods of Kentucky was named as the committee’s chairman by Greear.



Woods is co-interim executive director of the Kentucky Baptist Convention and a member of Watson Memorial Baptist Church in Louisville, Ky.



“Southern Baptists should be enthused about the brothers and sisters selected to serve as your 2019 Resolutions Committee,” Woods said, “since ‘the many faces of the SBC’ are well represented. Each person will prayerfully bring their academic expertise and experience to bear on each resolution.



“As chair, my heart is fixed on praying for each committee member to inhale the Word of God daily so that we approach this noble task with compassion, conviction and courage,” Woods said. “We must honor each brother or sister who takes time to pen and present a resolution even if the committee rejects the content.”



Greear appointed the committee in keeping with the provision in SBC Bylaw 20 that its members be named 75 days prior to the start of the annual meeting.



The other committee members, in alphabetical order, are:

Tremayne Manson, associate pastor for community development and outreach, The Summit Church, Raleigh-Durham, N.C.

Adron Robinson, pastor, Hillcrest Baptist Church, Country Club Hills, Ill.

Walter Strickland, associate vice president for diversity, Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, Wake Forest, N.C.; member of Imago Dei Church, Raleigh, N.C.

Angela Suh Um, founder and chief consultant, Boston Academic Consulting Group, Cambridge, Mass.; member of Antioch Baptist Church, Cambridge.

Trevin Wax, Bible and reference publisher, B&H Academic Group, LifeWay Christian Resources, Nashville; teaching pastor, Third Baptist Church, Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Jared Wellman, pastor Tate Springs Baptist Church, Arlington, Texas.

Rick Wheeler, lead missional strategist, Jacksonville Baptist Association, Jacksonville, Fla.; member of Mandarin Baptist Church, Jacksonville, Fla.

Keith Whitfield, vice chair; vice president for academic administration, Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, Wake Forest, N.C.; member of Faith Baptist Church, Youngsville, N.C.

Alicia Wong, director of women’s program, Gateway Seminary, Ontario, Calif.; member of Rosena Church, San Bernardino, Calif.



The committee’s composition, according to Bylaw 20, must include at least two members who served the previous year, with Robinson, Wong and Woods meeting this requirement. Bylaw 20 also stipulates that the committee include at least three SBC Executive Committee members. This year they are Robinson, Wellman and Wheeler.



The procedure for submitting resolutions is as follows according to Bylaw 20:



– Proposed resolutions may be submitted as early as April 15 but no later than 15 days prior to the SBC annual meeting, giving the Resolutions Committee a two-week period in which to consider submissions. The committee also may propose resolutions for consideration during its deliberations. Resolutions may not be submitted during the annual meeting.



– Proposed resolutions must be accompanied by a letter from a church qualified to send a messenger to the SBC annual meeting certifying that the individual submitting the resolution is a member in good standing.



– Proposed resolutions preferably should be submitted by email or mailed to the Committee on Resolutions in care of the SBC Executive Committee, 901 Commerce St., Nashville, TN 37203. The drafts must be typewritten, titled, dated and include complete contact information for the person and his or her church.



– No person will be allowed to submit more than three resolutions per year.



– If a properly submitted resolution is not forwarded by the Committee on Resolutions to the SBC annual meeting, a two-thirds vote of messengers would be required to bring the proposed resolution to the convention floor.