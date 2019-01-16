DeMoss to close PR firm

Mark DeMoss, founder of DeMoss, a public relations firm known for its high-profile, faith-based clientele, plans to shutter the Atlanta-based organization March 29. In a letter to friends dated Jan. 15, DeMoss said he was diagnosed with cancer two years ago, but tests now show he is cancer-free.



“In addition to the gift of God’s presence and physical healing during this journey, the experience motivated a season of reflection ultimately leading to both clarity and affirmation of this important decision for me,” the letter said.



He explained that many public relations organizations have been “reinventing themselves” and changing their business models, but DeMoss said he is “not wired” to do that with his firm.



Founded in 1991 as The DeMoss Group, the firm managed clients such as the Southern Baptist Convention, Samaritan’s Purse, Operation Christmas Child, the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, Chick-fil-A, Museum of the Bible, American Bible Society, Hobby Lobby, Cru (formerly Campus Crusade), the American Center for Law and Justice and dozens more.



DeMoss planned and coordinated media relations for memorial services and other events surrounding the death of North Carolina evangelist Billy Graham, which received worldwide news coverage last year. He also served as an advisor for Mitt Romney’s 2008 and 2012 presidential campaigns.



DeMoss’s 20 employees were notified Jan. 11 of the company’s forthcoming closure. Clients were then informed about the decision. Their website calls DeMoss “the nation’s largest PR agency serving faith-based organizations and causes.”



Mark DeMoss is also the author of The Little Red Book of Wisdom.