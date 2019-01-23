KBC’s Woods to chair 2019 SBC Resolutions Committee

Kentucky Baptist leader Curtis Woods has been named chairman of the 2019 Southern Baptist Convention Resolutions Committee, SBC President J.D. Greear announced Jan. 22.



BP file photo

Curtis Woods

Greear also announced his appointment of Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary vice president Keith Whitfield as vice chairman.



Woods, who served on the 2018 SBC Resolutions Committee, will be only the second African American to chair the committee, according to Baptist Press’ (BP) review of SBC records. Norris Sydnor, an African American, chaired the committee in 1982.



Greear, pastor of The Summit Church in Raleigh-Durham, N.C., told BP, “Southern Baptists must continue to bring new voices and new faces to the table that better represent both who we are and who we want to reach. We must be able to say to all Southern Baptists not just ‘you are represented in the process’ but ‘you are involved in the process.’”



Woods, co-interim executive director of the Kentucky Baptist Convention (KBC) since November, has served as KBC associate executive director for convention relations since 2012. Before that, he was Baptist campus minister at Kentucky State University in Frankfort, Ky., and served five years on staff at Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship in Dallas, where speaker and author Tony Evans is pastor.



Woods holds a doctor of philosophy degree from The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, where he also serves as assistant professor of applied theology and biblical spirituality. He was on the six-member committee that released in December a report on the institution’s history of slavery and racism.



When Greear’s nomination for SBC president was announced last year, he wrote in a blog post that “cultural and racial diversity” would be among his emphases if elected.



Woods said in written comments, “I am absolutely humbled by this opportunity to lead the 2019 SBC Resolutions Committee. President Greear continues to make good on his promise to pursue diverse leaders throughout the SBC. God has providentially selected a wonderful group of lucid thinkers who will interrogate each resolution through the lens of the gospel.”



Whitfield is Southeastern’s vice president for academic administration and dean of graduate studies. He also serves as associate professor of theology. He has served in various pastoral leadership roles at churches in Virginia, Tennessee and North Carolina.



Greear’s other appointments to the Resolutions Committee will be announced next week. He said resolutions proposed by the committee in June at the SBC annual meeting in Birmingham, Ala., will “aim to reflect the collective voice of Southern Baptists.”