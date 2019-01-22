NCBM receives $40,000 donation

Show N Tell Ministries presented a check for $40,000 to the N.C. Baptists on Mission (NCBM) Jan. 11 after organizing a Broadway benefit concert in Raleigh in the wake of Hurricane Florence. Broadway Sings for Florence was held in October at Meymandi Concert Hall at Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts.



One hundred percent of ticket admissions and all donations at the event were given to N.C. Baptists on Mission.



“We’re delighted to receive the donation,” said Richard Brunson, right, NCBM executive director. “These funds will be used for our on-going operations in North Carolina in the wake of Hurricane Florence. The needs will be great for years.”



Broadway veteran Craig Schulman led a group of five Broadway performers in the show. The cast had plenty of star power with Schulman (the star performer in Les Miserables, Phantom of the Opera, Jekyll & Hyde); Tamra Hayden (Les Miserables, Phantom), Gary Mauer (Phantom, Showboat); Lawrence Clayton (The Civil War, The Color Purple) and Lana Gordon (The Color Purple, Chicago).



The North Carolina Symphony volunteered its services and the City of Raleigh provided the venue rent free.



“It was a great collaboration,” said Tim Stevens, left, the president of Show N Tell.