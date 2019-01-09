National Day of Prayer launches PRAY magazine

Ronnie Floyd, president of the National Day of Prayer Task Force, has introduced a new quarterly magazine, PRAY.



Photo submitted

While PRAY will seek to “encourage and equip Christians in how to pray more effectively,” Floyd noted to Baptist Press that “it is also published for men and women who lead local church prayer ministries.”



The National Day of Prayer publication “is just one tool we are using to mobilize unified public prayer for America,” Floyd said in a Jan. 7 news release.



“Through this resource, you can learn about how prayer impacts lives, find practical applications, and inspiration for your own prayer life.”



Orderliness is the theme of articles by Floyd and several others in PRAY’s inaugural January-March 2019 edition.



“In this issue, Dr. Ronnie Floyd writes about the wisest decision you can make: I will walk with God today. Getting our lives in order spiritually allows us to prioritize God’s work in our lives.



“Dr. Tim Clinton invites us to pray through our relationships – the good, the bad, the ugly, and the questionable. When our relationships are in order, we will naturally be more sensitive to the Holy Spirit’s leading because our thoughts are not as consumed with turmoil. And Rachel Cruz points out ways to order our finances, avoiding financial disasters and stress that can distract us and cause our prayer lives to become ineffective for the Kingdom.”



Clinton is president of the American Association of Christian Counselors; Cruz is the host of an online money management program, “The Rachel Cruz Show,” and author with Dave Ramsey, her father, of Smart Money Smart Kids: Raising the Next Generation to Win with Money.



Additional articles in the 40-page issue are titled “Praying Your Life into Order Physically” and “Six Biblical Prayers When Tragedy Strikes.”



Floyd was named as president of the National Day of Prayer Task Force in April 2017. He is the senior pastor of Cross Church in northwest Arkansas and a former president of the Southern Baptist Convention. How to Pray, with a 20th anniversary edition slated for April, is among 20-plus book he has authored.



Subscriptions for PRAY and information about other church-related prayer resources is available at the National Day of Prayer’s Church Prayer Leaders Network, prayerleader.com.



This year’s National Day of Prayer will be May 2 with the theme “Love One Another.”