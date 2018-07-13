Brindley to be BSC 1st VP candidate

Marty Dupree plans to nominate Perry Brindley, director of missions at the Buncombe Baptist Association in Asheville, as the first vice president for the Baptist State Convention of North Carolina (BSC) at this year’s annual meeting, Dupree told the Biblical Recorder July 12.



BSC photo

Dupree, director of missions for Little River Baptist Association in Lillington, said he is a longtime friend and touted Brindley’s record of ministry.



“Perry is a great friend,” Dupree said. “Perry has been involved in the leadership for North Carolina Baptists in many different ways for many years.



“He also has a great heart for North Carolina and North Carolina Baptists. His knowledge of churches, associations and the convention will serve him well in leadership to help us all as a convention of churches and associations.



“He’s been an effective pastor and supportive of the Cooperative Program.”



Brindley, 58, has served the Buncombe association for five years. Prior to that, he served as a pastor for 29 years. Much of that time was spent in North Carolina at Skyland First Baptist Church in Skyland and Mount Zion Baptist Church in Canton.



Dupree noted that Brindley has been involved in evangelism and disciple-making strategy efforts that target “pockets of lostness,” which included the “launching of multi-housing ministry and ethnic church planting.”



Brindley has previously served as president of the BSC board of directors, president of the Fruitland Baptist Bible College board of directors, chairman of the BSC nominating committee and two terms as a member of the BSC board of directors.



“My desire is to continue to support and encourage convention leadership as we move forward to pursue greater passion for church revitalization, for replanting and for new work,” Brindley said. “The Buncombe association has seen progress in each one of those areas, and I know that progress is being made throughout the state in all 77 associations.



Brindley also expressed support for the North Carolina Missions Offering. He said the Buncombe association churches have increased their giving over the past five years toward the special offering each September, which supports disaster relief, church planting and associational projects across the state.



He stressed the importance of supporting and strengthening relationships between associations and the BSC. “We are much stronger as we work together to bring progress to the areas of church revitalization, replanting and new work,” he said. “I will serve North Carolina Baptists as I have tried to serve in ministry every day with passion and integrity.”



Brindley holds degrees from Fruitland Baptist Bible Institute (now college) and Luther Rice Seminary. He and his wife, Della, have two children and eight grandchildren. She is presently on the BSC board of directors. They are members of Pole Creek Baptist Church in Candler.



The BSC annual meeting will be held Nov. 5-6 in Greensboro. Micheal Pardue, pastor of First Baptist Icard, will also be nominated for BSC first vice president.



Related stories:

Current BSC officers bow out of upcoming elections

Harrison to be nominated for BSC president

Pardue to be nominated N.C. Baptist 1st VP

Ledbetter to be nominated N.C. Baptist 2nd VP

White withdraws BSC 2nd VP bid