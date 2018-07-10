Current BSC officers bow out of upcoming elections

Lee Pigg, president of the Baptist State Convention of North Carolina (BSC), told the Biblical Recorder he will not seek a second term at the November 2018 annual meeting. Two other officers confirmed they also do not plan to run for office when their terms conclude this year.



BSC photo

Pictured left to right are the 2017 officers of the Baptist State Convention of North Carolina: J.D. Grant, second vice president; Lee Pigg, president; and Joel Stephens, first vice president.

Pigg, pastor of Hopewell Baptist Church in Monroe, said his priority is to the church he serves. “Hopewell is building new facilities, and we will be moving into new worship space next spring. I feel like I need to be here, but even more, I want to be here.



“I consider it an honor to have served this year. I have enjoyed this opportunity and have learned a great deal about the vast ministries across our state and the world. I will continue to support our convention staff and ministries as we look forward to what God will do in the future.”



Convention officers are expected to attend meetings of convention committees as ex officio voting members, including budget, nominating, convention meetings, resolutions, historical and executive committees. They also attend three board of directors meetings annually.



Joel Stephens, pastor of Wakefield Central Baptist Church in Zebulon, was elected for a second term as the BSC’s first vice president last November. In a phone conversation with the Recorder, Stephens said he will not seek another office this year.



“My term of service is completed and I don’t have any intentions of running for another office,” he said.



“I have thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to serve North Carolina Baptists as second vice president [2015-16] as well as first vice president [2017-18]. I’m looking forward to what God is going to do to bring a new slate of officers to forward the mission that Christ has given us and the vision that God has provided through Milton’s [Hollifield] leadership.”



J.D. Grant, pastor of Scotts Creek Baptist Church in Sylva, served the past two years as second vice president of the BSC. He confirmed with the Biblical Recorder that he will not run for another office of the convention.



Grant said he enjoyed serving North Carolina Baptists, but added that his responsibilities as a pastor and commitment to teach weekly at Fruitland Baptist Bible College make it challenging to attend all convention meetings. He emphasized his love for North Carolina Baptists and – like the other officers – said, “there is nothing negative” about his decision not to seek another office.



In a statement to the Recorder, Milton Hollifield, executive director-treasurer of the BSC said, “I am thankful for each of these three men who have served the Baptist State Convention of North Carolina well in fulfilling their roles as president and vice presidents of our convention. In addition to their local church responsibilities, they have devoted countless hours to meetings, travel, speaking engagements and more on behalf of the state convention. Each of them assured me that competing time demands with other responsibilities was the reason they chose not to seek another term as a convention officer.”



Hollifield added, “I am confident that God will raise up competent and capable men or women that messengers from our member churches will elect into these different leadership positions at our annual meeting on Nov. 6 in Greensboro. I call on N.C. Baptists to begin praying now for this need and encourage you to consider individuals for these positions that reflect the diversity of our state and our churches. These roles aren’t limited to pastors or church staff. There are many capable lay people in our churches who merit consideration for these leadership roles.”



(EDITOR’S NOTE – Please send candidacy or nomination announcements for state convention officer elections to editor@brnow.org.)