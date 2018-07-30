Forbes names LifeWay one of best U.S. employers for women

LifeWay Christian Resources has been ranked as one of the nation’s top employers for women by Forbes magazine.



LifeWay, with 5,000 employees, landed at No. 282 on Forbes’ 2018 “Best Employers for Women” list – the first time the business magazine has published rankings in that category. Earlier this year, Forbes also named LifeWay as one of America’s Best Midsize Employers – ranking it 196th among 500 companies.



“LifeWay continues to focus on enhancing employee benefits and workplace culture to make LifeWay a place where people want to work,” said Connia Nelson, LifeWay vice president of human resources. She noted that changes LifeWay has made have included moving to a flexible work environment and increased time off for vacation and parental leave, which have helped create an organizational climate attractive to and supportive of women.



“LifeWay always leads with its faith and mission,” Nelson said. “We want to make LifeWay a place that reflects our commitment to family and provides a healthy work-life balance.”



Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to identify America’s best employers for women. Statista surveyed 40,000 Americans, including 25,000 women working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees.



The anonymous survey asked respondents to rank their employers on criteria such as working conditions, compensation, diversity and how likely they’d be to recommend their employer to others. Responses were then reviewed for potential gender gaps. Statista specifically asked female respondents to rate their employers on factors such as parental leave, flexibility, discrimination and pay equity.



LifeWay President Thom S. Rainer said the Forbes recognition is “a testament to the culture we have established at LifeWay. We have an incredible employee team made up of gifted and exceptional individuals who fully embrace LifeWay’s vision and values.”



Founded in 1891, LifeWay Christian Resources is one of the world’s largest providers of Christian products and services, including Bibles, books, Bible studies, church supplies and other Christian resources. The Nashville-based company also owns and operates more than 170 LifeWay Christian Stores across the nation.



To see the full list of America’s Best Employers for Women, visit Forbes.com. For more information about LifeWay, visit LifeWay.com.



