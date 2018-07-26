Greear launches advisory group on abuse

J.D. Greear, president of the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC), announced today (July 26) that he is partnering with the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission to form an advisory group on sexual misconduct, domestic violence and other issues.



The announcement came as Southern Baptists wrestle with how the convention’s leaders and entities should respond to multiple cases of sexual abuse that have recently come to light.



The Sexual Abuse Presidential Study Group, consisting of field experts and SBC leaders, will “study both how Southern Baptists are currently engaging these issues and develop recommendations in consultation with relevant SBC entities on best practices and resources for ministering to victims and protecting people and churches from predators,” a press release said.



“How we as a convention of churches care for abuse victims and protect against vile predators says something about what we believe about the gospel of Jesus Christ,” said Greear, pastor of The Summit Church in Raleigh-Durham.



“Our churches should be a refuge for the hurting and a safe haven for the oppressed. Over the next year, I look forward to hearing from this group and partnering with our churches, state conventions, local associations, seminaries and national entities to determine what we can do to equip churches to minister effectively and stand guard against any who would seek to prey on the vulnerable.”



ERLC President Russell Moore said, “Sexual assault and sexual abuse are Satanic to the core, and churches should be the ones leading the way when it comes to protecting the vulnerable from predators. Thankfully, every Southern Baptist pastor I know cares deeply about these issues.



“We as a denomination, though, owe it to our pastors and churches to come together and provide the very best resources and recommendations possible to address this crisis. That’s exactly what an advisory council like this is able to do, and I am eager to work alongside this group in any way possible to serve our churches and minister to those in our pews who have suffered abuse.”



Greear did not indicate the size of the group or name specific individuals to serve in advisory roles. The presidential study group is expected to work over the course of this year and provide recommendations in addition to its findings.



The group’s purpose will be to consider how Southern Baptists at every level can take discernable action to respond swiftly and compassionately to incidents of abuse, as well as to foster safe environments within churches and institutions. This group will study both how Southern Baptists are currently engaging these issues and develop recommendations in consultation with relevant SBC entities on best practices and resources for ministering to victims and protecting people and churches from predators.



“How we as a convention of churches care for abuse victims and protect against vile predators says something about what we believe about the gospel of Jesus Christ. Our churches should be a refuge for the hurting and a safe haven for the oppressed. Over the next year, I look forward to hearing from this group and partnering with our churches, state conventions, local associations, seminaries and national entities to determine what we can do to equip churches to minister effectively and stand guard against any who would seek to prey on the vulnerable.”



At the 2018 SBC Annual Meeting, messengers approved a resolution, “On Abuse,” which declared, “all abusive behavior as uniquely sinful,” and implored people “to act decisively on matters of abuse, to intervene on behalf of the abused, to ensure their safety, to report allegations of abuse to civil authorities according to the laws of their state and to pursue church against impenitent abusers.” At the same meeting, two motions were referred to the ERLC – one motion from Oklahoma pastor Wade Burleson requesting the ERLC study expanded resources to help churches protect themselves from sexual predators, and the other motion from ERLC Executive Vice President Phillip Bethancourt requesting a task force for helping churches protect themselves from sexual predators.



"Sexual assault and sexual abuse are Satanic to the core, and churches should be the ones leading the way when it comes to protecting the vulnerable from predators. Thankfully, every Southern Baptist pastor I know cares deeply about these issues. We as a denomination, though, owe it to our pastors and churches to come together and provide the very best resources and recommendations possible to address this crisis. That's exactly what an advisory council like this is able to do, and I am eager to work alongside this group in any way possible to serve our churches and minister to those in our pews who have suffered abuse."

Once established, the presidential study group will work over the next year and report its findings and any recommendations in order to address these issues in all SBC



Once established, the presidential study group will work over the next year and report its findings and any recommendations in order to address these issues in all SBC