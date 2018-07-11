Ledbetter to be nominated N.C. Baptist 2nd VP

Matthew Ledbetter, pastor of Lighthouse Baptist Church in Sylva, N.C., will be nominated for second vice president of the Baptist State Convention of North Carolina (BSC), Jeff Isenhour announced today (July 11).



Contributed photo

“I highly recommend Matt for several reasons,” said Isenhour, senior pastor of Arran Lake Baptist Church in Fayetteville, N.C. “First, because of his love for God’s inerrant word and his desire to see people come to Jesus.”



Isenhour told the Biblical Recorder he plans to make the nomination at the Nov. 5-6 annual meeting in Greensboro, N.C.



Ledbetter, 46, has served as pastor of Lighthouse since 2014. The church gave $916 to Southern Baptist missions and ministries through the Cooperative Program last year, with $2,584 designated to the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering for international missions and $810 to the Annie Armstrong Easter Offering for North American missions, according BSC financial records. Lighthouse recorded three baptisms in 2017, per data from the Annual Church Profile.



“Matt has a heart-beat for missions – especially in Mexico,” Isenhour said. “He has completed 10 short term mission trips to Mexico resulting in two new church plants. Along with a local pastor, he led a vibrant evangelistic ministry in the state of Chiapas, Mexico.”



Ledbetter also served on three mission teams to Honduras and helped sponsor several Hispanic church plants in Western North Carolina through the convention’s Region 10 Hispanic church planting team, according to Isenhour.



Ledbetter is currently serving his fourth year on the BSC board of directors, which he counts as a “privilege,” he told the Recorder. He serves on the board's the Church Planting and Missions Partnerships Committee and serves as a member of the executive committee.



“Matt is in his twentieth year as a small church pastor,” said Isenhour. “Although we know there is no such thing as a small church, most of our churches in our convention are made up of smaller numbers of people and pastors of those congregations know the challenges that these churches face. Matt knows these challenges and will be a great addition to our BSC officers.”



Ledbetter said he was “truly honored” to be considered as a candidate by Isenhour. He is the first announced candidate for BSC second vice president in 2018.



“If elected to this office, I would be able to be the voice and the face for the majority of the convention – the small church pastor, which makes up more than 75 percent of our churches,” he said.



He previously served on staff at Crabtree Baptist Church in Clyde, N.C., Hamburg Baptist Church in Glenville and Rose of Sharon Baptist Church in Doerun, Ga.



Ledbetter is a graduate of Fruitland Baptist Bible College and Liberty University. He and his wife of 23 years, Lana, have one daughter, Danyelle, who is also a Liberty graduate.