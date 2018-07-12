Pardue to be nominated N.C. Baptist 1st VP

Micheal Pardue, pastor of First Baptist Icard in Connelly Springs, will be nominated for first vice president of the Baptist State Convention of North Carolina (BSC) at the Nov. 5-6 annual meeting in Greensboro, Ed Yount announced July 11.



Contributed photo

In a written statement to the Biblical Recorder indicating his intention to make the nomination, Yount said Pardue is “uniquely qualified to help lead our convention to greater things” due to his leadership experience among N.C. Baptists.



Yount is a former BSC president and pastor of Woodlawn Baptist Church in Conover, N.C.



Pardue, 34, served as president of the N.C. Pastors’ Conference in 2015 and vice president in 2011. He was elected to a four-year term on the BSC board of directors in 2010, and was voted to chair the communications committee beginning in 2013, which includes membership on the board’s executive committee.



When asked what he would emphasize if elected as BSC first vice president, Pardue said, “I want to encourage churches and pastors to work together to fulfill the Great Commission. We must work together to see our neighbors and the nations come to Christ. I believe we are infinitely stronger when we partner together.”



Pardue has pastored FBC Icard since 2013. The church gave nearly $23,000 to Southern Baptist missions and ministries in 2017, in addition to more than $2,000 to the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering for International Missions, according to BSC financial records. FBC Icard has recorded 12 baptisms over the past 12 months, Pardue said.



“Micheal pastors a church committed to missions,” Yount said, noting that FBC Icard has missions partnerships in the Americas and South Asia.



Prior to FBC Icard, Pardue served as pastor of High Shoal Baptist Church in Mooresboro for five years, and spent several years before that in student ministry at other churches in the state.



He holds a bachelor’s degree from Gardner Webb University, a master’s degree from North Greenville University and a doctoral degree from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, where he is currently pursuing a second doctorate.



Pardue and his wife, Rachel, have seven children. Yount described them as “strong proponents of adoption,” since four of their children were adopted through foster care.



He was the first announced candidate for BSC first vice president. Perry Brindley, director of missions for the Buncombe Baptist Association, will also be nominated.



