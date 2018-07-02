SBC LIFE launches ‘web-first’ design

SBC LIFE has transitioned to a “web-first publication,” the journal of the Southern Baptist Convention’s (SBC) Executive Committee reported in its summer 2018 edition.

SBC LIFE – online at sbclife.net – had been a print-first publication throughout its 26-year history, succeeding the Executive Committee’s former Baptist Program magazine.

SBC LIFE’s purpose of “Encouraging Cooperation ... for a Great Commission Advance!” remains unchanged. The journal publishes stories about churches working in cooperation with other churches, associations, state conventions, numerous ethnic minority fellowships that cooperate with the SBC, and Southern Baptist Convention entities.

The new format will allow for more frequent posting of stories highlighting mission and ministry initiatives of the network of churches that comprise the SBC.

Drawing from an interactive database, the web-first design will allow users to select “pages” to display specialized collections such as women’s ministry, black church ministry, associational features, refugee and immigrant ministry, bi-vocational/smaller church ministry and other specialized areas of ministry.

The website houses all previous digital articles and issues of SBC LIFE and contains multiple search options – by issue, by date and by keyword and subject.

SBC LIFE’s print editions will be published three times a year, two that are mailed and one to be distributed at the SBC annual meeting.

For email updates from SBC LIFE, go to the “Subscribe” tab at the sbclife.net webpage.

Information about print subscriptions also can be obtained at the webpage, available free to Southern Baptist pastors, pastoral staff, fulltime denominational workers, chaplains and vocational evangelists.