UPDATE: White withdraws BSC 2nd VP bid

(This story was updated July 13, 11:50 a.m.)



Randy White, executive director of missions for the New South River Baptist Association (NSRBA), has withdrawn his candidacy for second vice president of the Baptist State Convention of North Carolina (BSC), he told the Biblical Recorder on July 13.



Todd Marlow, pastor of Hope Community Church in Charlotte, had announced the day before that he would nominate White at the BSC annual meeting Nov. 5-6 in Greensboro. Marlow confirmed that White had withdrawn and he would no longer be proposing White's name for office.

In the initial announcement, Marlow called White a “champion for the pastor of any size church,” and intended to make the nomination “without reservation,” he told the Recorder.



White, 72, has led the NSRBA since 2002. He is a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church in Raeford, N.C.



Marlow said, “He has a strong desire to engage intentionally and strategically planting new churches which are disciple making stations.”



The NSRBA, whose offices are located in Fayetteville, N.C., works with more than 100 N.C. Baptist churches in the region. The association’s website says, “By worshiping, witnessing, and working together we carry on the rich history of Southern Baptist associations that has aided churches in their growth and development.”



White said he has served in pulpit ministry for more than 50 years at multiple churches. He most recently served as pastor of Trinity Baptist Church in Fayetteville. He has also served as vice president of the BSC board of directors, participating as a member of both the nominating and budget committees.



White and his wife, Margaret, have four children, nine grandchildren and one great grandchild. He is a graduate of Fruitland Baptist Bible College, Anderson University (formerly College), Luther Rice Seminary, Liberty University and Trinity Theological Seminary.



Matthew Ledbetter, pastor of Lighthouse Baptist Church in Sylva, N.C., is the only remaining candidate for BSC second vice president to date.



