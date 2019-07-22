Annual meeting to emphasize ‘God’s Great Work’

“God’s Great Work” is the theme for the 2019 Baptist State Convention of North Carolina (BSC) annual meeting and will focus on the Great Commission and the Great Commandment.



This year’s event is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 11-12 at the Joseph S. Koury Convention Center in Greensboro. Following are some selected highlights of this year’s meeting and why you should make plans to attend.



Learn more about this year’s annual meeting and reserve a room at the host hotel at a special convention rate by visiting ncannualmeeting.org.



Church planting celebration



A special church planting celebration service will be held Monday evening. This service will highlight the need for new churches to be planted in North Carolina, how new church plants are engaging others with the gospel and making disciples, and how your congregation can be a part of what God is doing through church plants in our state.



President’s address



BSC President Steve Scoggins, pastor of First Baptist Church of Hendersonville, will deliver the annual president’s address Monday evening in conjunction with the church planting celebration.



Scoggins plans to preach from Nehemiah 6:3 and will highlight the significance of the Great Commission and the Great Commandment.



‘Who’s Your One?’



Ronnie Floyd, president and CEO of the Southern Baptist Convention’s (SBC) executive committee, will preach during a special service on Tuesday evening related to the ‘Who’s Your One?’ evangelistic initiative taking place across the SBC.



EDT address



Milton A. Hollifield Jr., BSC executive director-treasurer, will deliver his annual address and report to messengers on Tuesday morning. Hollifield’s stated vision for the BSC is “by God’s grace, we will become the strongest force in the history of this convention for reaching people with the message of the gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ.”



Strategy update



Messengers will hear an update on progress that has been made toward the BSC’s strategy of “impacting lostness through disciple-making” that was implemented in 2014.



Budget and business



Messengers will adopt a Cooperative Program budget for 2020, elect convention officers and conduct other convention business.



ERLC panel and breakout sessions



Representatives from the Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission of the Southern Baptist Convention will conduct a panel related to sexual abuse prevention in local churches.



A number of other breakout sessions featuring convention staff members and ministry leaders will also be held throughout the meeting.



A complete list of breakout session titles and descriptions will be posted online at ncannualmeeting.org by the early fall.



Pastors’ Conference



Come to the annual meeting early and attend the 2019 N.C. Baptist Pastors’ Conference, scheduled for Sunday and Monday, Nov. 10-11, at the Koury Convention Center.



The theme of this year’s pastors’ conference is “One” and will explore what it would look like if the church were truly to become one in Christ.



This year’s speakers include: Mike Cummings, pastor of Deep Branch Baptist Church in Pembroke, N.C.; J.D. Greear, pastor of The Summit Church in Raleigh-Durham; James Fisher, pastor of St. Paul Baptist Church in Greensboro, N.C.; speaker and author Daniel Ritchie; Mike Stone, pastor of Emmanuel Baptist church in Blackshear, Ga.; Alvin Summers, pastor of First Baptist Church of Indian Trail’s East Campus; and J.J. Washington, campus pastor of Woodstock Church at Austell, Ga.



Learn more at ncpastorsconference.org.



Pray for 30 Days



N.C. Baptists are invited to join in a special 30-day prayer emphasis during the month of October leading up to the annual meeting.



A prayer guide featuring daily scripture readings, devotionals and prayer prompts will be available by early fall.



Individuals may also sign up to receive prayer prompts through text messages and devotional emails each day in October.



The prayer guide and more information will be available at prayfor30days.org.