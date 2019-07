Budget proposal seeks ‘balance’ between NC, SBC

2020 challenge budget



NCMO goal



Financial update



Bylaw amendments



Other business



Next meeting

The(BSC) executive committee unanimouslyapproved afor 2020 that includes an increased allocation to theSouthern Baptist Convention (SBC) through the(CP).The committee approved the budget proposal with no changes based on the recommendation of theconvention’s Budget Special Committee. The action came during the executive committee’sregularly scheduled meeting held Thursday, July 11, at the BSC offices in Cary.The budget recommendation will now go to the BSC’s full board of directors for consideration at itsSeptember meeting before being presented to messengers at the 2019 BSC annual meeting inGreensboro this November.While the 2020 budget proposal is $500,000 less than 2019, budget committee chairmandescribed the proposal as “reasonable and faith challenging.”The proposal calls for a 0.5 percent increase in the allocation to the SBC, which, if approved, wouldmark the 14th consecutive year that the BSC has raised its support of SBC missions and ministrycauses. The increase would bring the state convention’s SBC allocation up to 42 percent of the totalbudget.In spite of the overall budget reduction, Speas said the budget committee took a “balancedapproach” in trying to allocate funds among state convention ministries, institutions and agencies,Fruitland Baptist Bible College and the SBC.“Every (state convention) ministry area has shared in the absorption of the decreased overallbudget,” Speas said.Speas said budget committee members met with representatives from the convention’s institutionsand agencies in May to discuss and consider their budget requests. Those organizations includedthe Baptist Children’s Homes of North Carolina, N.C. Baptist Hospital, the N.C. Baptist Foundationand the Biblical Recorder.“We don’t want to cripple anybody,” Speas said. “That’s why we talked to them on the front end.We’re not asking institutions to do something that we are not doing ourselves – tightening ourbelts.”The executive committee also voted to approve a 2020 “challenge budget” that would allocatereceipts in excess of $30.5 million to be split among the SBC, institutions and agencies, and stateconvention ministry groups.If the 2020 budget is met, 50 percent of receipts above $30.5 million would go to the SBC, 25percent would be split among institutions and agencies, and 25 percent would go to stateconvention ministry groups.The executive committee also voted to set the goal for the 2020(NCMO) at $2.1 million, which remains unchanged from 2019.NCMO supports a variety of missions and ministries including disaster relief and the 18 differentministries of Baptists on Mission, church planting, mission camps, missions mobilization efforts andmissions projects in local Baptist associations.Allocations from the offering to these ministries would also remain unchanged in 2020 with 41percent going to Baptists on Mission, 28 percent to church planting, 15 percent to mission camps,10 percent to associational projects and 6 percent to mobilization ministry projects., the BSC’s director of accounting, shared a financial update with committee members.State convention CP receipts totaled more than $13.9 million through the end of June, which isabout 10 percent behind budget but nearly 4 percent higher than the same period as last year.Additionally, Volz said receipts for special missions are trending at or above last year’s giving totalsfor the same time period. Through the end of June, N.C. Baptists had given nearly $10.7 million forthe Lottie Moon Christmas Offering, more than $5.1 million for the Annie Armstrong Easter Offeringand more than $517,000 to NCMO in 2019.The executive committee also unanimously approved proposed changes to the convention’s bylaws that would create a formal process by which individuals could be removed from positions ofleadership for behavior that would disqualify them for service.The proposed amendments specify that certain individuals may be removed from places of servicefor “serious misconduct damaging to the people, mission, or ministry of the Convention.”The changes would apply to members of the state convention’s board of directors, non-boardmembers appointed to board committees, convention committee members, convention officers,and members of the Fruitland Baptist Bible College board of directors.In other business, board Presidentannounced that executive committee members NoahCrowe, Tracy Smith and Keith Stephenson have been named to Fruitland Baptist Bible College’snominating committee, and Crowe will serve as the committee chair.The next meeting of the executive committee is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 24, which will takeplace in conjunction with the regularly scheduled September meeting of the BSC’s full board ofdirectors.