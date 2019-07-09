Nationwide ‘Who’s Your One?’ tour to kick off in NC

North Carolina will be the first stop on a nationwide “Who’s Your One?” tour sponsored by the North American Mission Board (NAMB) designed to equip and encourage churches in their evangelistic efforts.



Temple Baptist Church in Fayetteville, N.C., will host the first event on Sunday and Monday, Aug. 11-12, which will feature Johnny Hunt, NAMB’s senior vice president of evangelism and leadership, as the keynote speaker.



The event will feature a rally at 6 p.m. Sunday followed by an evangelism workshop beginning at 8 a.m. Monday. Sunday’s rally is free and open to the public. Monday’s workshop is also free but registration is required.



Training sessions will cover topics such as cultivating your heart for evangelism, practical ways to start gospel conversations, creating a culture of evangelism in your church, and utilizing small groups for evangelism.



During the NAMB report at the 2019 Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) annual meeting in Birmingham, Ala., Hunt said he wishes “every pastor, every staff person and their spouses and your key lay leaders would join us” during the “Who’s Your One?” tour.



Hunt will speak during the Sunday evening rally and also participate in the workshop training on Monday. Ministry leaders scheduled to appear with Hunt for the training workshop in Fayetteville include Jimmy Scroggins, pastor of Family Church in West Palm Beach, Fla.; Catherine Renfro, ministry assistant with NAMB; and Allan Taylor, director of Sunday School and church education ministries at LifeWay Christian Resources. Singer and songwriter Charles Billingsley is scheduled to lead worship.



The “Who’s Your One?” tour will include stops in at least 20 cities from August 2019 until May 2020. The tour is designed to underscore the importance of the “Who’s Your One?” evangelism initiative that encourages every Southern Baptist to intentionally build a relationship with one person and pray for them, share the gospel with them and invite them to place their faith in Christ.



The tour also includes a second scheduled stop in North Carolina on March 8-9, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Indian Trail near Charlotte.



More information about the “Who’s Your One?” initiative and tour is available at whosyourone.com .



(EDITOR’S NOTE – Information from Baptist Press and the North American Mission Board was used in this report.)