New Iranian believer quickly begins sharing his faith

Dry and dusty. Rocky and hard. Much of the soil in the Middle East is like this.



But the soil of Iran is rich and fertile, even so from a spiritual perspective.



IMB photo

The spiritual soil of Iran is rich and fertile – Iranians are embracing the gospel and sharing it with others.

Amir*, a young Iranian man with a ponytail, received the Book of John and heard the gospel from a group of believers. Amir was so interested, he met with an evangelist that evening to learn more.



The next day the same group of believers saw Amir on the street. He wanted another Gospel of John to give to a friend. Amir took the book and stood in a building doorway with his friend. He excitedly told the friend about the book as they looked through the pages together.



A while later, Amir came back to the group and asked for more books. He had gathered more friends on the street, and they needed this message too. Amir came back even later and asked for several more books to take home and give to friends.



What the group of believers didn’t yet know was that Amir had accepted Christ as his Savior the night before while talking with the evangelist. He had been a believer for less than a day but was already sharing the gospel with his friends.



Pray that this kind of passion for Jesus and the work of His gospel will characterize all believers, whether they are 20 hours or 20 years old in their faith.



Gifts through the Cooperative Program and Lottie Moon Christmas Offering support Southern Baptists in Central Asia who work to disciple new believers – who, in turn, share the gospel with others who have never heard it.



*Name changed.



