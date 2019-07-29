Prayer yields 3rd church in Taiwan town of 50,000

Ming Wei* is a firm believer in the power of prayer. When she moved to her husband’s hometown eight years ago, she began to pray for the opportunity to make a difference in the city of 50,000 with only two Christian churches but countless temples.



As a new church in a Taiwanese city of 50,000 takes root, pray for the right people to be raised up to shepherd the flock.

Two years later, the opportunity to work with children provided the perfect chance. Wei and others taught Bible stories and songs and held camps and other activities to share Jesus’ love with the children and their families.



People slowly came to faith, and the need for a church became a reality. The believers began the process to obtain government approval to start a church, which required having a minimum of 21 people attend a meeting.



As the day drew near, only 17 people had committed to come, and Wei spent time praying whether to cancel the meeting.



She heard God ask, “If 17 people are gathered together to worship Me, is that not worthy of a meeting? Is it not enough to come together to pray and worship even if you do not have 21 people?”



Ming Wei, name changed, leads an activity during a summer camp in Taiwan, using such opportunities to share the gospel and start a church.

Wei was convicted. The meeting went on as planned, and 23 people attended. The government gave approval for the believers to become an official church.



Pray for this new church and for the right people to be raised up to shepherd the flock. Pray this town would undergo a transformation from idol worshipers to Christ-followers.



