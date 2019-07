Proposed bylaw amendments address ‘serious misconduct’

2020 budget proposal approved

The’s (BSC) executive committee unanimouslyapproved proposed changes to the convention’s bylaws that would create a formal process bywhich individuals could be removed from positions of leadership for behavior that would disqualifythem for service.The committee voted to approve the proposed changes during a regularly scheduled meeting heldThursday, July 11, at the BSC offices in Cary. The proposed changes will now go before the BSC’s fullboard of directors for consideration at the board’s September meeting. Following any action by theboard, the measure would then go before messengers attending the BSC annual meeting inNovember for final action and approval.The proposed amendments specify that certain individuals serving in leadership positions with theconvention may be removed from office for “serious misconduct damaging to the people, mission,or ministry of the Convention.”The changes would apply to members of the state convention’s board of directors, non-boardmembers appointed to board committees, convention committee members, convention officers,and members of the Fruitland Baptist Bible College board of directors.The proposed bylaw amendments also authorize the state convention’s board of directors to adoptand implement a separate policy that would outline the steps for addressing and acting uponallegations of misconduct. The accompanying policy would include guidelines related to howcomplaints, investigations, hearings, appeals and dismissals are handled.A proposed policy that would accompany the bylaw changes was presented to the executivecommittee, but it was not acted upon because its adoption is contingent upon final approval of anyproposed bylaw changes.If the bylaw changes are approved, the BSC’s board of directors would consider the accompanyingpolicy at a later date, which would likely be the board’s regularly scheduled meeting in January of2020.Currently, the state convention’s bylaws only set forth objective criteria by which a board member’sservice may be terminated. Those standards include failing to meet attendance requirements,moving outside of the region from which they were nominated to serve, or moving out of state.The proposed bylaw changes and accompanying policy would give convention officials a formalprocess to deal with other matters as they arise.“The bylaw and policy have both been written from the perspective that the protection of theConvention is more important than the protection of any individual in a Convention Position,”, chair of the convention’s Articles and Bylaws Special Committee, wrote in a memo toexecutive committee members.“The policy identifies the objective reasons and speaks to the subjective reasons for removing anindividual from a Convention Position,” Goforth wrote. He added that the policy “seeks to provideconsistency to the process for removal.”Thedeveloped the proposed bylaw amendments andpolicy in consultation with convention officials and legal counsel at the direction of the BSC’sexecutive committee.In January of this year, the BSC’s board of directors approved a motion made by Curtis Williams ofBrown Creek Baptist Church in Wadesboro, N.C., for the executive committee to develop a policythat would allow for the removal of a board member for actions that would disqualify them fromserving on the board. The executive committee referred the matter to the Articles and BylawsSpecial Committee during its meeting in March. During an update to the executive committee and full board in May, Goforth said his committee haddeveloped a “working draft” of the bylaw amendments and accompanying policy that not onlyincluded board members but also other individuals in positions of convention leadership.The proposed bylaw amendments that Goforth’s committee presented and the executive committeeapproved noted that the overarching goal of the change is “to provide an environment that protectsand promotes the Christian witness of the cooperating churches and their members.”BSC Associate Executive Director-Treasurersaid convention officials have had toaddress misconduct issues with some convention board members and committee members in thepast.“Thankfully anytime that’s happened, they have voluntarily resigned,” Davis said. “But had any ofthem not voluntarily resigned, we didn’t have a process to deal with that. Approval of this(measure) would give us that process.”The executive committee also gave its unanimous approval to a $30.5 million budget proposal for2020 that includes a 0.5 percent increase in the allocation to the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC)missions and ministry causes.While the 2020 budget proposal is $500,000 less than 2019, Budget Special Committee Chairmandescribed the proposal as “reasonable and faith challenging.” Speas said the committeetook a “balanced approach” in trying to allocate funds among state convention ministries,institutions and agencies, Fruitland Baptist Bible College and the SBC.If approved, the increased SBC allocation would mark the 14th consecutive year that the BSC hasraised its support of SBC missions and ministry causes. The increase would bring the stateconvention’s SBC allocation up to 42 percent of the total budget.The budget recommendation will now go before the BSC’s full board of directors for considerationat its September meeting before being presented to messengers at the 2019 BSC annual meeting inGreensboro this November.