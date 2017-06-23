Prayer, evangelism highlight SBC 2017 recap video

Prayer and soul-winning evangelism are highlighted in a brief video recapping the spiritual emphases of the 2017 Southern Baptist Convention Annual Meeting in Phoenix.



Impassioned pleas with outstretched hands and heads bowed before God, high praise, brief interviews and video captions of Southern Baptist leaders and members comprise the video capturing the June 13-14 meeting and its preliminary events in Phoenix and surrounding suburbs.



The SBC’s growing diversity in leadership is captured in African American and Hispanic pastors and officers.



Southern Baptist Convention President Steve Gaines includes the video, produced by the communications team at Memphis-area Bellevue Baptist Church in Cordova, Tenn., at Bellevue.org.



“We need to embrace all the methods we can to bring the best minds together to try to do what we can do to improve in the area of personal soul winning and preaching evangelistically,” Gaines said in the video. “Jesus Christ is all about salvation; we must minister to others.”



Former SBC President Johnny Hunt, pastor of First Baptist Church in Woodstock, Ga., exhorts Christians to have a burden for the salvation of the lost.



“You can never win people to the Lord, unless somehow you develop deep down in your heart, a genuine real life burden and compassion that they come to know the Lord,” Hunt said in a soundbite from his June 13 afternoon sermon in the meeting hall.



Southern Baptist Chaplain Doug Carver emphasizes the importance of prayer.



“We have a rapidly changing culture and society, and for such a time as this, we as believers in Christ Jesus and as Southern Baptists, need to be about the business of taking the Gospel to the ends of the earth,” said Carver, executive director of chaplaincy at the North American Mission Board. “There are so many hungry and hurting people wanting to hear the Good News of Jesus, and this is our time.”



The two-and-a-half-minute video, shown below, is also available for viewing and download at sbc.net through mid-July, or at sbcannualmeeting.net.





2017 Southern Baptist Convention Annual Meeting Highlights from TalkCP on Vimeo.