David Sills resigns leadership roles

David Sills has resigned from leadership positions as president of Reaching & Teaching International Ministries, professor at The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary (SBTS) and member of the search team for a new president of the International Mission Board (IMB). Sills, a leading Southern Baptist missiologist and author of several books about missions, notified the organizations of his immediate departure in late May. No information has been released about the cause of Sills’ resignation.



David Sills

“President [Al] Mohler received the resignation of Dr. David Sills from the Southern Seminary faculty on May 23, 2018,” an SBTS statement said June 1 in an email response to the Biblical Recorder.



“Southern Seminary is committed to the highest standards of both principle and policy. Our policies and procedures are clear and are consistently applied. Because this a personnel matter, we cannot comment further.”



Jon Deedrick has been named as interim president for Reaching & Teaching.



“God has grown Reaching & Teaching to be a strong, vibrant, strategic ministry, and our staff and missionaries are committed to carrying on the work of Reaching & Teaching and our Great Commission ministry with faithfulness, effectiveness, and excellence,” Deedrick said.



An IMB representative said in a statement to the Recorder that, in compliance with bylaws, Sills’s position would not be filled on the IMB presidential search committee to replace David Platt.



An online biography of Sills indicated he is a member of Ninth & O Baptist Church in Louisville, Ky. He and his wife, Mary, have two children and seven grandchildren. He previously served as a missionary in Ecuador, as well as president and professor at the Ecuadorian Baptists Theological Seminary.