Midwestern accepts Spurgeon scholar’s resignation

Christian T. George submitted his resignation May 3 to Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Kansas City, Mo.



Christian George

The resignation was “due to a personal moral failing,” the seminary told the Biblical Recorder June 1.



“His departure has not affected the employment of anyone else at Midwestern or Spurgeon College,” the statement said. “As sad as we are to lose Dr. George, we are optimistic about the future of the Spurgeon Center and look forward to introducing hundreds of new students to Spurgeon this [f]all.”



George was assistant professor of historical theology and curator of the Spurgeon Library. He edited two volumes of previously unpublished sermons by Charles Spurgeon, called “The Lost Sermons of C.H. Spurgeon.” He received his bachelor’s degree from Samford University in Birmingham, Ala. (2003); a master of divinity degree from Beeson Divinity School in Birmingham (2007); and his doctor of philosophy from the University of St. Andrews in St. Andrews, Scotland (2011).