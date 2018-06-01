Scott Barkley tapped as Georgia’s Christian Index editor

Scott Barkley, associate managing editor of The Christian Index, will be promoted to editor effective June 1, the Georgia Baptist Mission Board’s executive director, J. Robert White, has announced.

Scott Barkley

Barkley, 44, in his 15 years with The Index, has served as production editor, web content editor and associate managing editor. He will assume the role of editor June 1, with current editor J. Gerald Harris serving as senior editor until his retirement Dec. 31.



Harris, 77, who has served as the editor of The Index since 2003, plans to continue his writing and preaching ministry following his retirement from the Georgia Baptist Mission Board.



Barkley, who joined The Index staff in January 2004, was instrumental in the publication’s transition from a print edition to an all-digital news journal in January 2016.



Barkley is a graduate of Jacksonville State University in Jacksonville, Ala., where he earned a bachelor’s degree in secondary education. At the university’s Baptist Campus Ministries, he served as president, community ministries director, worship director and a small group leader.



After serving in summer missions in Colorado and Wyoming, Barkley was engaged as a North American Mission Board US/C-2 missionary for two years in Cheyenne, Wyo.



He and his wife Amy are members of Cartersville First Baptist Church where he has served as a deacon, Bible study leader and children and youth group ministry leader. He is also a former board member for Bartow Family Resources, a pregnancy resource center. Barkley has been involved for years in the mentoring program of the Cartersville City School System and serves as an adviser to the Cartersville High student newspaper, The Chipper.



The Baptist Communicators Association (BCA) has honored Barkley frequently through the years for his journalism. At the most recent BCA annual meeting, he was recognized three times, including a first place award in editorial/opinion for “Remembering the Jesus Man and His Voice for the Gospel.”



The Barkleys have four children, Rylee, Jackson, Bryce and Charlotte, three of them through adoption.