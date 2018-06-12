WinShape announces partnership with Gardner-Webb for 2019

WinShape Camps announced a new partnership with Gardner-Webb University that will expand its overnight camp offerings to the Carolinas starting in 2019. Early registration for the one-week boys’ and girls’ camps opened June 6, and first-time overnight campers are eligible for a 50 percent discount.



“Each year, thousands of campers come to WinShape Camps to experience life-changing, memory-making, adventure-taking awesomeness that will impact their lives forever,” said Ken Thomas, senior director of WinShape Camps. “We’re excited to be able to offer the summer of a lifetime to overnight campers from the Carolinas a little closer to home starting in 2019.”



Gardner-Webb’s location in Boiling Springs, N.C., is ideal for serving campers across the Carolinas given its proximity to Charlotte, Asheville and Greenville/Spartanburg. Under the partnership, campers will stay in Gardner-Webb student housing and enjoy access to on-campus facilities.



WinShape Camps is a ministry of WinShape Foundation and was established by Chick-fil-A, Inc. Founder S. Truett Cathy in 1985 to provide a camp experience that would enable campers to sharpen their character, deepen their Christian faith and grow in their relationships with others.



This new location also means most Gardner-Webb campers will be eligible to take advantage of the Cathy family’s offer to cover 50 percent of the registration fee for first-time overnight campers.



WinShape Camps for Boys at Gardner-Webb and WinShape Camps for Girls at Gardner-Webb will run June 9-14, June 16-21, June 23-28 and June 30-July 5, 2019. Camps in 2019 will be offered to campers who have completed 1st through 5th grades, with availability for 6th through 8th graders opening in the 2020 camp season.



Early registration for WinShape Camps at Gardner-Webb can be completed online at winshapecamps.org. There are several options for day camps in North Carolina this summer:



June 11-15: Rich Fork Baptist Church, Thomasville;

June 18-22: Connect Christian Church, Concord;

June 25-29: Peninsula Baptist Church, Mooresville;

July 2-6: First Baptist Church, Indian Trail; and Wake Cross Roads Baptist Church, Raleigh;

July 9-13: First Christian Church, Kernersville; and Faith Baptist Church, Youngsville;

July 30-Aug. 3: Westover Church, Greensboro; and

Aug. 6-10: Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, Winston-Salem.



Visit camps.winshape.org.