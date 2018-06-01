Woman hushed by Patterson comes forward, tells of 8 more

Megan Lively, a former student at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary (SEBTS) who was encouraged in 2003 by then-president Paige Patterson not to report an alleged sexual assault to police, said several women have contacted her with similar stories about Patterson since she came forward.



SWBTS photo by Adam Covington

Paige Patterson, shown here at a May 22 Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary trustee meeting, was terminated the following week.

Lively told the Biblical Recorder in a phone interview that she “wanted people to know” because she “felt like there were others.”



She recently described the experience of being assaulted by a male she was dating, who was also enrolled at the seminary, to The Washington Post, although she was unnamed in the May 22 article due to the Post’s policy of not identifying sexual abuse victims. She also said Patterson made her feel ashamed and guilty. Lively identified herself in a social media post May 28 as the woman in the article.



She said eight women with similar experiences involving Patterson have contacted her since she went public.



Lively told the Recorder that public expressions of compassion for women by Southern Baptist leaders inspired her to break 15 years of silence.



“I honestly felt like if people could put … a face and a name with a story, it made it real,” she said.



After seeing tweets in response to past comments made by Patterson related to domestic abuse and a teenage girl’s physical attractiveness, she said, “... [It] brought back all these memories of things that had happened and things that were done.”



Patterson was fired May 30 from his position as president emeritus of Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary (SWBTS) and stripped of all benefits, such as ongoing compensation and a post-retirement housing arrangement on campus. The honorary title and privileges were extended to him only eight days prior when trustees removed Patterson as SWBTS president.



The executive committee of the seminary’s board of trustees cited Patterson’s “handling of an allegation of sexual abuse ... at another institution” and “resulting issues connected with statements to the Board of Trustees” as reasons for their unanimous decision to end his involvement with SWBTS.



Lively, a member of Peace Church in Wilson, N.C., said the committee’s decision was appropriate, but even if Patterson had not been let go, she “would still have hope in Christ.”



“We’re looking toward the future of the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) with hope,” she said.



Addressing a May 25 tweet about her involvement in the SBC’s upcoming annual meeting, Lively said she had been pre-registered as a messenger but has since decided not to attend.



A spokesperson for SEBTS told the Recorder that an internal review of the 2003 incident was underway and no details could be released at this time.



When asked how she was made to feel ashamed by Patterson in a 2003 meeting about the sexual assault, she said he asked “questions a pastor should never ask a woman,” and added that she left the meeting feeling as if the incident was her fault.



Danny Akin, current president of SEBTS, told Baptist Press that Allan Moseley, the dean of students in 2003 and current faculty member, “handled things absolutely appropriately and in a Christ-honoring manner.” Moseley had initially overseen the seminary’s response to Lively’s allegations against her assailant, but the case was quickly taken over by Patterson, Lively said.



She agreed with Akin’s account of Moseley’s conduct. “Dr. Moseley was nothing but kind and encouraging to me,” said Lively.



Another matter currently under review concerns an allegation that documents belonging to SEBTS from the time period in which Patterson served as president of the institution have been removed from the library’s archives. The spokesperson for SEBTS said they are “currently in discussion” with SWBTS about the matter.



Past correspondence between Lively and Patterson, including photocopied messages on SEBTS letterhead from 2003, has been circulated online as part of a 15-page document apparently authored by Sharayah Colter, wife of Patterson’s chief of staff at SWBTS. Lively said some of the material came from her confidential student file at SEBTS and was being taken out of context to defend Patterson.



SEBTS legal counsel, George Harvey, confirmed that such correspondence should be held in student files under the protection of federal privacy laws regarding education records. Harvey, who is conducting the schools’ internal investigation, said he had not seen the correspondence between Patterson and Lively until it surfaced online and that SEBTS did not appear to be in possession of the material before it was shared publicly. It is unclear how the material was obtained by Colter.



Lively emphasized to the Recorder that she “does not want to be seen as an activist” and that she continues in her commitment to biblical complementarianism. She also said that, with the encouragement and support of her husband, she had forgiven Patterson.



Well-known Bible teacher Beth Moore and other female leaders have expressed solidarity with Lively online. Moore said in a recent blog post, “What outshines this present darkness is the stunning number of courageous people who gleam like stars in the sky, holding firmly to the word of life in a warped and crooked generation. People like Megan Lively, who valiantly came forward, giving [SWBTS] the gift of opportunity to act rightly …”



Lively said, “My intent is to glorify God, while also showing a lost world there are people in the church, biblical complementarians, specifically men, that are willing to help, love and fight for women in our churches and in our seminaries. My pastor and the leaders at SEBTS have showed me that in the last month.”